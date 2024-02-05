Sania Mirza's son Izhaan allegedly bullied at school over Shoaib Malik's third marriage

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza's son, Izhaan, is reportedly facing bullying at school due to his father, Shoaib Malik's, third marriage to Pakistani actress Sana Javed. According to Samaa TV journalist Naeem Hanif, who spoke with Mirza after Malik's recent marriage announcement, Izhaan is allegedly experiencing "mental distress" due to the treatment he is receiving from classmates. Mirza is deeply concerned about her son's "mental well-being" and revealed that Izhaan has stopped attending school in response to the challenging situation.

Following Mirza and Malik's divorce, Sania Mirza and her five-year-old son initially lived in Dubai but later relocated to Hyderabad. In contrast, Shoaib Malik returned to Pakistan after the separation and was rumored to be associated with various actresses and models. Sania Mirza was Malik's second wife after Ayesha Siddiqui. Sana Javed, Malik's current wife, was previously married to Pakistani actor and singer Umair Jaswal but chose to end that marriage to marry the cricketer.

Notably, no family members of the former Pakistan cricket team captain attended his third wedding, and his sister expressed dissatisfaction with his decision to divorce Sania Mirza. The separation between Malik and Mirza took place a couple of years ago, with reports linking him to Pakistani actress Ayesha Umar.

Also Read: Davis Cup 2024: India dominates Pakistan in 3-0 victory, secure spot in World Group I