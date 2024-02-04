Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Davis Cup 2024: India dominates Pakistan in 3-0 victory, secure spot in World Group I

    The Indian Davis Cup team marked its historic visit to Pakistan after six decades with an emphatic victory, sealing its place in World Group I. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni showcased stellar performances, securing a comfortable win in the doubles rubber against Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 4, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    The Indian Davis Cup team concluded its historic visit to Pakistan after 60 years by securing a spot in World Group I, defeating Pakistan. Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni achieved a comfortable victory, while Niki Poonacha made a successful debut in Islamabad on Sunday. With a 2-0 lead, Bhambri and Myneni dominated the doubles rubber against Muzammil Murtaza and Aqeel Khan, winning 6-2 7-6(5) to maintain India's supremacy over Pakistan in the tournament.

    Aqeel replaced Barkat Ullah in an attempt to bring experience to the do-or-die match. However, Bhambri and Myneni showcased exceptional performance, displaying a clear difference in the quality between the two teams. Myneni's powerful serves proved challenging for the home team, and the Indian players' superior returns contributed to their overall dominance.

    In the dead fourth rubber, 28-year-old Poonacha secured a win against Muhammad Shoaib with a score of 6-3 6-4. The fifth match was not contested. Shoaib struggled with his serve, and Poonacha strategically avoided feeding balls to his strong backhand, clinching a comfortable victory for India.

    This marked India's eighth consecutive win against Pakistan in the Davis Cup, earning them a place in World Group I in September, while Pakistan remains in Group II. The Indian team adapted well to challenging conditions and heavy security, crediting the Pakistan Tennis Federation for their excellent organization and hospitality.

    Bhambri and Myneni dominated from the start, breaking Aqeel's serve in the first and fifth games to establish a 4-1 lead. The Pakistani team struggled to match their opponents' coordination. Despite a brief challenge in the second set tie-breaker, Bhambri and Myneni secured a swift victory, ensuring no surprises in the historic tie.

