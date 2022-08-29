Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay buys Rs 35 Crore apartment in the heart of Chennai city (Details)

    Vijay's new home reportedly cost approximately 35 crores rupees. Currently, the actor resides with his family on Chennai's East Coast Road, which is also a posh area.

    Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay buys Rs 35 Crore apartment in the heart of Chennai city (Details) RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 29, 2022, 8:34 PM IST

    South superstar Thalapathy Vijay just purchased a luxurious residence in Chennai, says a media report. There are several rumours that the Tamil actor purchased an apartment in Chennai's city centre. Vijay's home reportedly cost approximately 35 crores rupees. The actor resides with his family on Chennai's East Coast Road.

    With his most recent acquisition, Thalapathy Vijay has moved in next door to Arya, another famous person. According to sources close to the actor, Vijay will soon move to his new flat, which is situated in the centre of Chennai. His previous residence will be utilized as an office in the interim.

    Also Read: Where is Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Did she QUIT Instagram? 

    Soon, Rashmika Mandana, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Prabhu, Shaam, Meka Srikanth, and Sangeeta Krish will all appear alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu. On social media, the film's creators recently presented the first look poster of Vijay. 

    Vijay's first movie in the Telugu cinema business will be called Varisu. The film, which Vamshi Paidipally directed, is billed as an intense family drama. 

    In Pongal 2023, the movie is expected to be released in theatres. Ganesh Venkatraman, known for his time on Bigg Boss, has joined the Varisu cast.

    On the other hand, actor Arya is prepared for the debut of his much-awaited film, Captain. The genre is listed as "action thriller." In the movie, significant parts are played by Simran, Arya, Nithiin, Kavya Shetty, Harish Utaman, Suresh Chandra Menon, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film starring Arya has completed all censor requirements and been granted a U/A certificate by the Censor Board. On September 8, Captain will premiere on television. Shakti Soundar Rajan is in charge of directing. 

    Also Read: Kartik Aaryan said 'NO' to Rs. 9 crore offer; actor turned down Paan masala endorsement

    The movie's trailer has been sweeping the internet. The film seems to be just another Army drama in the first 30 seconds of the trailer, but as Indian Army officers face an alien foe, the movie transforms into a sci-fi thriller.
     

    Last Updated Aug 29, 2022, 8:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step RBA

    Hardik Pandya shows off his swag on the ground by copying Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 signature step

    Ranveer Singh Nude photo row Actor appears before Chembur police to record statement drb

    Ranveer Singh Nude photo row: Police records actor’s statement

    Kartik Aaryan said 'NO' to Rs. 9 crore offer; actor turned down Paan masala endorsement RBA

    Kartik Aaryan said 'NO' to Rs. 9 crore offer; actor turned down Paan masala endorsement

    Shashthi Jude Peter Damian film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals RBA

    Shashthi: Jude Peter Damian’s film makes it in 25 International Film Festivals

    Hollywood Tom Cruise Top Gun Maverick in legal troubles over copyright claims drb

    Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick in legal troubles over copyright claims?

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    Bhojpuri viral song Samar Singh Akanksha Dubey naughty video Kamar Kamani Ba is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri viral song: Samar Singh, Akanksha Dubey's naughty video ‘Kamar Kamani Ba’ is a must WATCH

    Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Isha introduced as head of retail business

    Mukesh Ambani's succession plan: Isha introduced as head of retail business

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Namrata Malla show off their HOT dance moves (WATCH HERE) RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Khesari Lal Yadav and Namrata Malla show off their HOT dance moves (WATCH HERE)

    First Look: Lalbaugcha Raja arrives with a glimpse of Ram Mandir - adt

    First Look: Lalbaugcha Raja arrives with a glimpse of Ram Mandir

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on aatmanirbhar bharat

    Exclusive: 'There is a lot of Indian flavour in IAC Vikrant'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad Discussing IAC Vikrant with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair

    Asianet News Samvad: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant was originally meant to be Air Defence Ship'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on IAC Vikrant

    Exclusive: 'Aircraft carrier Vikrant can power half of Cochin city'

    Video Icon