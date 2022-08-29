Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay buys Rs 35 Crore apartment in the heart of Chennai city (Details)

Vijay's new home reportedly cost approximately 35 crores rupees. Currently, the actor resides with his family on Chennai's East Coast Road, which is also a posh area.

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay just purchased a luxurious residence in Chennai, says a media report. There are several rumours that the Tamil actor purchased an apartment in Chennai's city centre. Vijay's home reportedly cost approximately 35 crores rupees. The actor resides with his family on Chennai's East Coast Road.

With his most recent acquisition, Thalapathy Vijay has moved in next door to Arya, another famous person. According to sources close to the actor, Vijay will soon move to his new flat, which is situated in the centre of Chennai. His previous residence will be utilized as an office in the interim.

Soon, Rashmika Mandana, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Prabhu, Shaam, Meka Srikanth, and Sangeeta Krish will all appear alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu. On social media, the film's creators recently presented the first look poster of Vijay.

Vijay's first movie in the Telugu cinema business will be called Varisu. The film, which Vamshi Paidipally directed, is billed as an intense family drama.

In Pongal 2023, the movie is expected to be released in theatres. Ganesh Venkatraman, known for his time on Bigg Boss, has joined the Varisu cast.

On the other hand, actor Arya is prepared for the debut of his much-awaited film, Captain. The genre is listed as "action thriller." In the movie, significant parts are played by Simran, Arya, Nithiin, Kavya Shetty, Harish Utaman, Suresh Chandra Menon, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film starring Arya has completed all censor requirements and been granted a U/A certificate by the Censor Board. On September 8, Captain will premiere on television. Shakti Soundar Rajan is in charge of directing.

The movie's trailer has been sweeping the internet. The film seems to be just another Army drama in the first 30 seconds of the trailer, but as Indian Army officers face an alien foe, the movie transforms into a sci-fi thriller.

