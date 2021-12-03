  • Facebook
    Exclusive: Rapid-fire with ‘Tadap’ stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria

    Dec 3, 2021, 8:00 AM IST

    Actor Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty has debuted in the film industry with Milan Luthria directorial ‘Tadap’. The debutant has starred opposite actor Tara Sutaria in the romantic-thriller film which was released in theatres on Friday, December 03.

    The two young actors, Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty, got in a quick game with Asianet Newsable. While Ahan Shetty answered our rapid-fire questions, Tara Sutaria was super quick with our ‘This or That’.

    Did you know debutant Ahan Shetty’s favourite Holiday destination is the Bahamas? Or which film is more close to actor Tara Sutaria – Student of the year 2 or Tadap? Find out the answers here.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: In a tete-e-tete, Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty talk about their upcoming film Tadap. Watch

    Recently, in an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable, Tara Sutaria had revealed her song in ‘Ek Villain Returns’ for which she has lent her voice. Not many are aware that Tara does not only nail at acting but also is quite a singer.

    On the other hand, Ahan Shetty has spoken about who is the most pampered kid at home between him and his elder sister Athiya Shetty.

    Filmmaker Milan Luthria has started the filming of ‘Tadap’ in the year 2019. However, the film backed by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner – Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, was delayed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

    ALSO READ: Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie

