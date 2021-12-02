  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie

    First Published Dec 2, 2021, 12:38 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahan Shetty is all set for the release of his next debut movie Tadap. Today the screening of the film happened and it was attended by all top Bollywood stars. Here, take a look at the stars who were present at the screening of Tadap.

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie SCJ

    Disha Patani was seen setting the net on blaze with her hot dress. Her sultry look is totally jaw-dropping. It is interesting to note that her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was missing from the frame.

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie SCJ

    One of the most exceptional stars of Bollywood, Arshad Warsi, was spotted with his wife, Maria Goretti. Arshad is known to make his life by overcoming tough battles in his life.
     

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie SCJ

    Bollywood veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol was spotted at the screening of Tadap with her husband Bharat Takhtani.

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie SCJ

    Popular Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover was seen making an appearance. Did you know that he was once fired from Casino Royale, where he was cast as a villain Le Chiffre in the movie.

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie SCJ

    Arjun Rampal was spotted with his partner Gabriella Demitriades. A few days back the actor celebrated his birthday and his day was made special by his partner.

     

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie SCJ

    Mouni Roy looked hot in a sexy black dress and showed off her bold and stylish avatar. She was seen donning a smoky eye makeup look.
     

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie SCJ

    Sanjay Kapoor was spotted and was looking dapper. His daughter Shanaya Kapoor always creates headlines due to her attires.

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie SCJ

    Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was seen with his son Ahan Shetty at the screening of Ahan's film.  It looks like Suniel accompanied his son for the promotion of Ahan's next film Tadap.

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie SCJ

    Genelia D'souza was seen with her husband Riteish Deshmukh at the event of Tadap. She is known for her Instagram reels with her husband.

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie SCJ

    Kajol looked hot in a black outfit. She tied her hair neatly and looked all camera ready at the event. Also read: Kajol gets trolled; netizens call her thigh-high slit gown 'Halloween costume', 'fashion disaster' and more

    Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie SCJ

    Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria were the major highlight of Tadap's screening event. The actor looked dapper in a black jacket. Also read: Sara Ali Khan slays in white, Ahan Shetty and more rock in black today [PHOTOS]
     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mia Khalifa monthly income is more than many CEO's salaries here is her NET WORTH RCB

    Mia Khalifa’s monthly income is more than many CEO's salaries; here's her NET WORTH

    Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and more spotted in style RCB

    Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan, Rhea Chakraborty and more spotted in style

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez friend Salman Khan help in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case? Her kissing pic goes viral RCB

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez friend Salman Khan help in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case? Her kissing pic goes viral

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details: NO honeymoon for newly-wed; here's what they will do RCB

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding details: NO honeymoon for newly-wed; here's what they will do

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch) RCB

    As Ranbir Kapoor kicks Alia Bhatt's lehenga; actress' fans say Alia should DUMP Kapoor NOW (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    Neha Kakkar gives husband Rohanpreet Singh a kiss on his birthday [VIDEO] SCJ

    Neha Kakkar gives husband Rohanpreet Singh a kiss on his birthday [VIDEO]

    Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2021-22 schedule and venue announced (Check out)-ayh

    Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 schedule and venue announced (Check out)

    Mia Khalifa monthly income is more than many CEO's salaries here is her NET WORTH RCB

    Mia Khalifa’s monthly income is more than many CEO's salaries; here's her NET WORTH

    Gadar 2 first look: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol reunite post 20 years

    Gadar 2 first look: Ameesha Patel-Sunny Deol reunite post 20 years

    Sex and the City Reboot: Carrie Bradshaw is back with her girl gang, Charlotte, Miranda minus Samantha Jones RCB

    Sex and the City Reboot: Carrie Bradshaw is back with her girl gang, Charlotte, Miranda minus Samantha Jones

    Recent Videos

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated-ycb

    Caught on camera: Congress leader hatches plan to get BJP MLA Vishwanath assassinated

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: These are what dreams are made of drb

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas love story: This is what dreams are made of

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: MCFC's Des Buckingham focuses on consistency ahead of ATKMB clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas believes MCFC's basic remains the same (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jose Manuel Diaz feels SCEB doesn't have enough quality to play ISL (WATCH)

    Video Icon