Tadap screening: Disha Patani, Abhishek Bachchan and more attend screening of Ahan Shetty's debut movie

Ahan Shetty is all set for the release of his next debut movie Tadap. Today the screening of the film happened and it was attended by all top Bollywood stars. Here, take a look at the stars who were present at the screening of Tadap.

Disha Patani was seen setting the net on blaze with her hot dress. Her sultry look is totally jaw-dropping. It is interesting to note that her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff was missing from the frame.

One of the most exceptional stars of Bollywood, Arshad Warsi, was spotted with his wife, Maria Goretti. Arshad is known to make his life by overcoming tough battles in his life.



Bollywood veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol was spotted at the screening of Tadap with her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Popular Bollywood actor Gulshan Grover was seen making an appearance. Did you know that he was once fired from Casino Royale, where he was cast as a villain Le Chiffre in the movie.

Arjun Rampal was spotted with his partner Gabriella Demitriades. A few days back the actor celebrated his birthday and his day was made special by his partner.

Mouni Roy looked hot in a sexy black dress and showed off her bold and stylish avatar. She was seen donning a smoky eye makeup look.



Sanjay Kapoor was spotted and was looking dapper. His daughter Shanaya Kapoor always creates headlines due to her attires.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was seen with his son Ahan Shetty at the screening of Ahan's film. It looks like Suniel accompanied his son for the promotion of Ahan's next film Tadap.

Genelia D'souza was seen with her husband Riteish Deshmukh at the event of Tadap. She is known for her Instagram reels with her husband.

Kajol looked hot in a black outfit. She tied her hair neatly and looked all camera ready at the event. Also read: Kajol gets trolled; netizens call her thigh-high slit gown 'Halloween costume', 'fashion disaster' and more