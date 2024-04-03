Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Taapsee Pannu's wedding video: Actress ditches lehenga, dances during bride entry-WATCH

    On March 23, Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend, Mathias Boe, in Udaipur. In the video, the Dunki actor can be seen dressed in a red anarkali salwar suit. A video went viral on social media

    Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe got married on March 23, 2024. However, the star opted to keep her wedding private, without sharing a single photo from the occasion; a video of her wedding has now gone popular on social media. Taapsee Pannu can be seen dancing her way towards the groom, Mathias Boe. In the video, the Dunki actor is seen wearing a crimson anarkali salwar suit. 

    Taapsee Pannu's wedding video became viral on social media. The star chose a crimson anarkali outfit for her wedding instead of bridal lehengas. On the other hand, her groom, Mathias, may be seen wearing a sherwani. During her bridal entry, the actress was seen dancing to the Punjabi song Tere Naal Nayiyon Bolna. 

    The video appears to have been filmed by one of the attendees at the tiny ceremony. Taapsee dresses in a traditional red salwar suit, while Mathias wears an ivory sherwani with a 'sehra'.

    Taapsee and her bridesmaids approached Mathias, and the two exchanged garlands. The groom was spotted laying a sweet kiss on the actress' cheeks, and the two even danced and swung while being showered with rose petals. 

    Also Read: (VIDEO) "Double sweat, double fun!", says Jyothika while her workout session with Suriya

    Taapsee can also wear a thick golden kaleera and a traditional Punjabi paranda. Her bridesmaids walked her to the mandap, carrying a crimson chaadar above her head.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shagun Pannu (@shagun_pannu)

    Who is Taapsee Pannu's husband Mathias Boe?
    Mathias Boe, 43, was born July 11, 1980, in Denmark. He began playing at the international level in 1988. He earned a silver medal in men's doubles at the 2012 Olympics. In 2015, he won gold at the European Games. He was also a member of Denmark's victorious squad in the 2016 Thomas Cup in Kunshan, China. He is now the principal doubles coach for India's national badminton squad.

    Also Read: Amrita -Ravi Shastri to Nagma-Sourav: Celebs who dated cricketers

    Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe's relationship rumours heated up in 2014 when he competed in the India Open, and Taapsee was frequently spotted cheering him on. The mark of approval came when they began celebrating one other's personal and professional accomplishments and posted accompanying images. Taapsee recently discussed her ten-year romance with Mathias in a podcast with Raj Shamani.

    Taapsee most recently appeared with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. She will soon be seen in Phir Ayi Haseenn Dillruba, starring Vikrant Massey. 

