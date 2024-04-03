Amrita -Ravi Shastri to Nagma-Sourav: Celebs who dated cricketers

Entertainment
Bollywood celebrities and cricketers have often been in the news due to their link-ups.
Actress Neena Gupta and West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards were in a relationship in the 1980s. They have a daughter together, Masaba Gupta, but their relationship did not last.
Actress Deepika Padukone and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh were rumored to be in a relationship in the mid-2000s. However, they eventually parted ways.
Sangeeta Bijlani, a former Bollywood actress was married to Mohammad Azharuddin, the former captain of the Indian cricket team. However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2010.
Actress Amrita Singh was in a relationship with Ravi Shastri, the former Indian cricketer during the 1980s. However, they eventually went their separate ways.
Actress-turned-Politician, Nagma was rumored to be in a relationship with cricketer Sourav Ganguly during the late 1990s. However, their alleged relationship did not last.