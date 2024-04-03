(VIDEO) "Double sweat, double fun!", says Jyothika while her workout session with Suriya

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    "Double sweat, double fun!", says Jyothika while her workout session with Suriya

    Kollywood's power couple, Suriya and Jyotika, posted a fantastic video of their gym session. The duo is spotted working vigorously together at the gym. This fitness video will inspire you.

    Jyotika's Tuesday motivation is a video of herself and hubby Suriya working together at the gym. If you're debating whether or not to go to the gym today, this video will provide you with the motivation you need.

    Jyotika and Suriya, Kollywood's power couple, worked together in the gym. The movie showed them jogging on the treadmill, mastering pilates, lunges, and other workouts. Sharing the video, the 'Shaitaan' actor wrote, "Double sweat, double fun! (sic)."

    In January, the power couple flew to Finland for a vacation. The 'Kaathal - The Core' actor posted a beautiful video on Instagram. The film is a collage of her favourite moments from their vacation. Suriya and Jyotika enjoyed a fantastic trip that included witnessing the Northern Lights and spending precious time together. Their children, Diya and Dev, did not join them on this journey.

    Also Read: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's film 'Joker: Folie à Deux's trailer to release on THIS date

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

    Sharing a video of the same, Jyotika wrote, "2024 - a year full of travel. January : Finland (Arctic circle) (sic)."

    She also added a caption to the video, which read, "Life is like a rainbow. Let's start discovering its colours Found my white (sic)."

    Also Read: Taylor Swift joins Forbes 2024 Billionaires List, see net worth

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

    Meanwhile, Suriya excitedly awaits the release of filmmaker Siruthai Siva's 'Kanguva'. The picture, which was supposed to hit cinemas on April 5, will most likely be pushed back to the latter part of 2024. The actor will begin filming his forthcoming flick with director Sudha Kongara Prasad.

    Jyotika was last seen in 'Shaitaan'.

