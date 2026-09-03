Gloria Steinem, the celebrated writer, activist, and face of the American women’s movement, has died at 92. An Instagram post confirmed she passed away peacefully at her New York home, surrounded by loved ones.

Los Angeles [US], September 3 (ANI): Gloria Steinem, the writer and activist who became the public face of the American women’s movement and helped launch Ms magazine, has passed away at 92. The news was confirmed in an Instagram post shared on the official media handle of Steinem, stating that she was surrounded by her loved ones at her home in New York City.

A Life Well-Lived

“Gloria Steinem passed away peacefully at her home in New York City, surrounded by some of the many who loved her. Gloria’s near-century on earth was years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end,” the statement read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Steinem (@gloriasteinem)

The post celebrated Gloria Steinem’s glorious years, adding that she lived “true to her independent spirit, always with curiosity and a great sense of humour.” “She spent her recent years doing the two things she loved most: being in community with others and writing. She has welcomed hundreds of guests into her living room for Talking Circles, a tradition she insisted will continue long after she is no longer with us,” it added.

Legacy and Activism

Steinem began her journalism career in New York in the 1970s before helping launch Ms magazine. More than 50 years ago, she also went on to help establish the Women’s Action Alliance, a group focused on combating sexism.

Throughout the 1970s, she evidently advocated for women’s reproductive rights, further welcoming the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v Wade decision affirming a constitutional right to abortion.

Steinem’s story also made its way to the screen as HBO premiered the documentary ‘Gloria: In Her Own Words’, which featured photos and archival footage alongside Steinem’s own recollections to trace the women’s movement through her eyes. (ANI)