Sushmita Sen partying with ex-BF Rohman Shawl; netizen says, 'Dekh Rahe Ho Lalit Modi, Kaise Party Chal Rehi’

Sushmita Sen gets trolled for inviting her former boyfriend Rohman Shawl to her mother’s birthday party. A few weeks ago, Sen was in the news after former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi made their relationship official on social media.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have set the standard for 'friendly and happy exes.' They split up in December of last year after dating for roughly three years. Their split was confirmed on social media by the actress. On the other hand, Sushmita and Rohman get along well and are frequently seen hanging out together. On Sen's mother Subhra Sen's birthday, Rohman Shawl enjoyed the party with the former Miss Universe's family.

Sushmita went live on Instagram, sharing a video from the birthday party celebration with her fans and followers. In the video, Rohman was spotted in the background, deep in conversation with Sushmita's daughters, Renee and Alisah.

Rohman's appearance with Sushmita amid her relationship with Lalit Modi has raised many eyebrows of many social media users. One user commented, “Dekh rahe ho Lalitji kaise ex ke saath party kiya jaa raha hai.”

Another wrote, “Kon hai yeh log kaha se ate hai asai log.” Many fans came out in her support and said we should not bother in her personal life.

On July 14, Lalit Modi shared romantic photos of him with Sushmita from their Maldives vacay and announced they are in love and now a couple. Modi called the actress his ‘better half’ and partner. Later, he clarified that they are not married yet, but that will happen one day.

Sushmita and Rohman began dating in 2018 and shared couple goals on social media with their never-ending PDA. Their romance, however, was brief. The two split up last year in December, but they remained friends.