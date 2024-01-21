Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta gets emotional on his birth anniversary; shares video

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared an Instagram video containing all of the actor's happiest moments as a way to commemorate and celebrate him on his birthday.

Before departing for his heavenly abode, Sushant Singh Rajput appeared in various Bollywood successes, including MS Dhoni, Kai Po Che, PK, Kedarnath, and others. His sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, wrote a loving tribute to commemorate his 38th birthday. She also posted an unseen video of Sushant Singh's happiest moments on her Instagram. His sisters have regularly supported him or shared passionate memories of their brother since his passing in 2020.

Since passing in 2020, they have often shared memories and stood up for him. Shweta, his sister in the US, wrote about Sushant in her new book, “Pain: A Portal to Enlightenment.”

Shweta wrote in her book that her parents hoped for a boy when she was born because her mother had already lost a son. Shweta was highly protective of Sushant since their mother believed she had played an essential role in his long-awaited advent into their life.

“Growing up, we were each other’s shadows – always together. We played and danced, studied and got into mischief, ate and slept, and did everything in unison, to the point people forget we were two separate individuals; they even called us ‘Gudia-Gulshan’ as if we were a single entity,” Shweta wrote.

According to Shweta, although Sushant couldn’t visit her due to his busy Bollywood career, she traveled to India every year from 2014 to 2017 to see him. Unfortunately, she couldn’t visit in 2018 and 2019. In January 2020, she made a special trip “especially to see him” but couldn’t meet him. Just four days before his tragic death on June 14, 2020, she invited him to the US during a phone call.

Shweta added that her husband was the one who told her about the news on the night of June 13 in the United States, and a shiver raced down her spine. “The realisation that I would not be able to see him for the last time and bid him a proper farewell left me feeling angry and frustrated. There was no closure for me,” she wrote.

Sushant was born on this day on January 21, 1986.