Suresh Gopi turns 66: Actor-Union Minister drops teaser from his new film 'Varaaham'; WATCH

The teaser for the upcoming film 'Varaaham' has been released on the occasion of Mollywood superstar Suresh Gopi's birthday on Wednesday (June 26), much to the anticipation of fans. Following the success of his investigative thriller 'Garudan', Suresh Gopi is ready to mesmerize audiences once more with an intense revenge action film. The teaser offers a glimpse into a powerful and emotionally gripping narrative, presenting Suresh Gopi in a young role.

The actor and Union Minister Suresh Gopi is celebrating his 66th birthday. His social media is flooded with wishes from across the globe.

The background narration establishes the film's tone by drawing parallels with Jallikattu, the traditional bull-taming festival. It vividly describes the deceptive strength and strategic prowess of the bull, drawing comparisons to the calculated and intense journey of the protagonist.

"Varaaham," directed by Sanal V Devan, marks his second directorial effort following his debut with "Kunjamminis Hospital" last year. The film's storyline is crafted by Jithu K Jayan and Manu C Kumar, known for directing "Sesham Mikeil Fathima," who also handles the screenplay and dialogues for "Varaaham."

The film "Varaaham" features Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon in a significant role. The cast also includes Suraj Venjaramoodu, Navya Nair, Sreejith Ravi, Sarayu, Indrans, Santhosh Keezhattoor, and Prachi Tehlan, known for her role in "Mamangam."

"Varaaham" is produced by Maverik Movies Pvt Ltd in association with Sanjaypandiyoor Entertainments. The film's technical crew features cinematographer Ajay David Kachappilly, editor Mansoor Muthutty, and composer Rahul Raj.

