Kalki 2898 AD SHOCKER: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's film tickets sold for Rs 2300 in THIS city

Kalki 2898 AD seats are going for a whopping Rs 2,300 in India. The highly-anticipated Telugu film, also releasing in Hindi and Tamil, stars Prabhas in the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

Kalki 2898 AD seats are selling for a whopping Rs 2300, and this is not even in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. The Nag Ashwin film is expected to be released on Thursday, June 27. This Telugu film, which will also be released in Hindi and Tamil, stars Prabhas in the lead with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone.

With advance booking now available, many fans have reserved first-day first-show tickets in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Chennai.

In most places, the film's tickets cost between Rs 100 and Rs 1,100. However, it is surprising that the most costly ticket for the Nag Ashwin film costs Rs 2300 and is not even in Hyderabad, where the film is most popular.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha gets THIS Rs 2 crore gift from husband Zaheer Iqbal

Jio World Plaza in Mumbai priced tickets to Kalki 2898 AD for Rs 2,300. INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall, Worli and PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel, which are offering tickets to the film for Rs 1,760 and Rs 1,560, respectively. These prices are not taxed.

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD tickets are on sale at PVR Director's Cut, Ambience Mall in Gurugram for Rs 1,850. PVR: Select City Walk in New Delhi is offering seats for Rs 1,700. In Hyderabad, the most costly ticket is Rs 600.

Although Andhra Pradesh has a ticket price cap, the government has recently approved a ticket price increase for the movie. The government has authorised a Rs 75 ticket price hike for single-screen theatres and Rs 125 for theaters, which will be in effect for two weeks beginning with the film's release date and will apply to all five daily showings. This decision comes in response to a plea by Aswini Dutt, the producer of Kalki 2898 AD, a 'Super High Budget Film'.

Also Read: Are Trisha Krishnan, Vijay in live-in relationship? Netizens have PROOF of them secretly dating

About Kalki 2898 AD:

The film's teaser, which was published earlier this month, hinted that Kalki 2898 AD is a future take on the Mahabharata. The narrative opens in Kaashi, a kingdom wealthy in resources controlled by Saswata Chatterjee's character, who expects perfect obedience. A prophesy states that a child would topple him, and Deepika Padukone's character carries this kid.

To safeguard his rule, the monarch places a reward on her head. Prabhas' character, Bhairava, is a great hunter, and he feels it is his destiny to catch her. Ashwatthama, played by Amitabh Bachchan, is determined to protect her. The video concluded with an intense peek of Kamal Haasan, which delighted fans.

Latest Videos