TN Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to take up caste-wise census, BJP's Annamalai reacts

In a recent Tamil Nadu Assembly session, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's resolution urging the Central Government for a caste-based census sparked criticism from BJP's K Annamalai. He questioned the DMK's handling of the Kulasekaran Commission and highlighted delays in releasing the 2011 Socio-economic Caste Census under previous administrations.

The Tamil Nadu State Assembly has passed a resolution urging the Central Government to proceed with caste-wise census activities, a move spearheaded by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. However, BJP State Chief K Annamalai has criticized the DMK government's handling of the Kulasekaran Commission, which was denied an extension, potentially hindering a state-level caste census. Annamalai has called for transparency from CM Stalin regarding this decision, appealing to both the public and lawmakers in Tamil Nadu.

Annamalai also highlighted delays in releasing the 2011 Socio-economic Caste Census, despite nearly completing enumeration by December 2013 under the previous Congress-led government.



The remarks from Annamalai came in response to the recent unanimous resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday. The resolution, championed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, urged the Central Government to initiate census work promptly, including a caste-based population census that has been due since 2021.

Stalin's resolution highlighted the necessity of a caste-based population census to develop policies aimed at ensuring equal rights and opportunities in education, economy, and employment for all citizens across India. It received support from legislators representing various political parties, including the BJP, and was adopted unanimously in the Assembly. However, members of the principal Opposition AIADMK were absent from the proceedings as they had been suspended earlier for disrupting Assembly sessions.

