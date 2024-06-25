Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer wedding: Actress shares photos, pens down note amid backlash for her interfaith marriage

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on June 23, 2024, in a private ceremony at the former's Bandra home. Today, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share her latest wedding pictures.

Sonakshi Sinha has responded strongly to criticism over her interfaith marriage to Zaheer Iqbal. On Tuesday, the actress shared her most recent wedding photos on Instagram. In the images, the wedded pair is seen getting intimate. In one of the photos, Sonakshi is seen kissing Zaheer on the forehead. Another photograph shows the pair clutching each other close.

Everyone's attention was drawn to Sonakshi's post's caption, though. She sent a passionate letter, describing her love for Zaheer as a "divine intervention".

“Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for ❤️ If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is ✨ We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us ,” she wrote.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal married on June 23, 2024. The pair had a private wedding at the former's Bandra home. However, following their wedding, a protest march was arranged in Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha's hometown of Patna, Bihar. The Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena, a fringe party, termed the interfaith marriage 'love jihad' and ordered Sonakshi not to visit the state capital again.

Earlier today, the actor-turned-politician responded to the demonstration by urging everyone to cease inciting hatred. He urged trolls to 'get a life' and insisted that his daughter had not done anything unlawful. "Anand Bakshi saab wrote about such professional protestors: 'Kucch to log kahenge, logon ki kaam hai kehna. I would like to add, 'Kehne waale agar bekar, bekaam-kaaj ke ho to kehna hi kaam ban jata hai (For unemployed people, this is all the work they have). "My daughter has not done anything illegal or unconstitutional," Shatrughan told Times Now.

"A wedding is a highly personal choice between two people, and no one has the right to meddle or remark. To all the protests, I reply, "Get a life." Do something valuable with your life. "I have nothing else to say," the seasoned actor said.

