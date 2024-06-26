Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Confident you will allow us to speak': Rahul Gandhi welcomes Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker (WATCH)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his congratulations to Birla, expressing confidence in his ability to guide parliamentarians and play a significant role in fulfilling the expectations of the people.

    Confident you will allow us to speak: Rahul Gandhi welcomes Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 26, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

    Opposition leader in Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (June 26) extended his congratulations to the newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, following his recent victory.

    "Congratulate you on behalf of the entire opposition and INDIA alliance. By allowing the opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India," Gandhi said, stressing the importance of bipartisan cooperation in parliamentary proceedings. "The government may have political power, but the opposition also represents the voice of the people," he further noted.

    Arvind Kejriwal hearing: Supreme Court allows Delhi CM to file fresh plea over HC's stay on bail

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his congratulations to Birla, expressing confidence in his ability to guide parliamentarians and play a significant role in fulfilling the expectations of the people.

    In a rare moment of bipartisanship, Modi, Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju jointly escorted Birla to the Speaker's chair after his election, highlighting the collaborative spirit necessary for the functioning of the House.

    The House elected Birla through a voice vote, following the opposition's decision to field Congress member K Suresh as their candidate for the post. Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab declared Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house, with the INDIA bloc opting not to press for a division vote.

    With 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the NDA showcased its majority to ensure Om Birla's return to the position he held during the 17th Lok Sabha.

    CBI formally arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with excise policy case

    The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on June 24 and is scheduled to conclude on July 3.

    Om Birla was first elected to the 16th Lok Sabha after winning from Kota in Rajasthan. He served on the Standing Committee on Energy, the Committee on Petitions, and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. He was re-elected in the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019, during which he also served as the Speaker of the lower House of Parliament.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Case filed against PM Modi over 'INC will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark vkp

    BREAKING: Case filed against PM Modi over 'INC will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark

    Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution for caste-based census; CM Stalin moves resolution vkp

    BREAKING: Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution for caste-based census; CM Stalin moves resolution

    MP woman says husband gave triple talaq over voting for BJP husband counters with infidelity claims vkp

    MP woman says husband gave triple talaq over voting for BJP; husband counters with infidelity claims

    Kerala police nab suspect in businessman Deepu soman's murder Kaliyakkavilai murder Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala Police nab suspect in businessman Deepu Soman’s murder

    Arvind Kejriwal hearing: Supreme Court allows Delhi CM to file fresh plea over HC's stay on bail AJR

    Arvind Kejriwal hearing: Supreme Court allows Delhi CM to file fresh plea over HC's stay on bail

    Recent Stories

    Case filed against PM Modi over 'INC will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark vkp

    BREAKING: Case filed against PM Modi over 'INC will distribute wealth among Muslims if regained power' remark

    Income Tax Returns: 7 common mistakes to avoid while filing ITR gcw

    Income Tax Returns: 7 common mistakes to avoid while filing ITR

    Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution for caste-based census; CM Stalin moves resolution vkp

    BREAKING: Tamil Nadu Assembly adopts resolution for caste-based census; CM Stalin moves resolution

    MP woman says husband gave triple talaq over voting for BJP husband counters with infidelity claims vkp

    MP woman says husband gave triple talaq over voting for BJP; husband counters with infidelity claims

    Kerala police nab suspect in businessman Deepu soman's murder Kaliyakkavilai murder Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala Police nab suspect in businessman Deepu Soman’s murder

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon