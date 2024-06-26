'Confident you will allow us to speak': Rahul Gandhi welcomes Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his congratulations to Birla, expressing confidence in his ability to guide parliamentarians and play a significant role in fulfilling the expectations of the people.

Opposition leader in Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (June 26) extended his congratulations to the newly elected Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, following his recent victory.

"Congratulate you on behalf of the entire opposition and INDIA alliance. By allowing the opposition to speak, you will do your duty of defending the Constitution of India," Gandhi said, stressing the importance of bipartisan cooperation in parliamentary proceedings. "The government may have political power, but the opposition also represents the voice of the people," he further noted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his congratulations to Birla, expressing confidence in his ability to guide parliamentarians and play a significant role in fulfilling the expectations of the people.

In a rare moment of bipartisanship, Modi, Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju jointly escorted Birla to the Speaker's chair after his election, highlighting the collaborative spirit necessary for the functioning of the House.

The House elected Birla through a voice vote, following the opposition's decision to field Congress member K Suresh as their candidate for the post. Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab declared Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house, with the INDIA bloc opting not to press for a division vote.

With 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the NDA showcased its majority to ensure Om Birla's return to the position he held during the 17th Lok Sabha.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on June 24 and is scheduled to conclude on July 3.

Om Birla was first elected to the 16th Lok Sabha after winning from Kota in Rajasthan. He served on the Standing Committee on Energy, the Committee on Petitions, and the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. He was re-elected in the 17th Lok Sabha in 2019, during which he also served as the Speaker of the lower House of Parliament.

