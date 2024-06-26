SHOCKING: Payal is not Armaan Malik's first wife? Is he married thrice? call recordings leaked

Armaan Malik, who gained popularity with his YouTube channels 'Malik Vlogs' and 'Family Fitness', is married to two women, Payal Malik, and Kritika Malik. While many people enjoy observing his unique relationship with his two spouses, few believe that Payal is not Armaan's first wife. Yes, at 17, Armaan married a girl named Sumrita. According to rumours, his first wife shared the horrifying call recording.

Did Payal know about Armaan's first wife?

Last year, in a Vlog, Payal and Kritka verified Armaan's first wedding with a girl, as well as how Armaan and Sumrita were unable to build a bond and decided to split up. A clip from the same video has been popular on the internet, and Payal confessed that she knew about her husband's first wife.

What's in the recording?

Now it has discovered a leaked call tape of Sumitra and Armaan. The tape shows the two having a furious disagreement, with Armaan yelling that he has always helped her. However, she accuses him and claims that she is the one who handed Armaan and Payal money. Sumitra also admits that she is going through a difficult time because she does not have enough money for her daughter's education. However, netizens think it is a hoax, but no one knows the reality.

