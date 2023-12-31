Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sunny Deol on ending rift with Shah Rukh Khan after 16 years, 'Everyone has moved in life'

    The feud between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan began in 1993, while the two were filming 'Darr'. Even though Sunny was the film's protagonist, he was reportedly unhappy with the way his character was depicted in contrast to Shah Rukh Khan's villainous role.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    It is no secret that Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan did not get along for a long period. When the former's 'Gadar 2' opened in theaters earlier this year, the entire industry celebrated. Shah Rukh Khan also attended the party and was spotted hugging the lead actor. Sunny recently revealed in a recent interview that 'everyone has moved ahead' and is now 'happy and satisfied' after reconciling his long-standing problems with SRK. 

    Sunny Deol on rift with Shah Rukh Khan

    The 66-year-old actor said, "Everyone has moved in life and is mentally content and secure with what they have. They weren't like that when they were younger and everyone is now content and pleased. Every one of us is aware of what we did wrong or correctly. Time is a great healer and it is best to leave it at that. I was overjoyed that everyone came to my party." 

    Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan's fight

    The feud between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan began in 1993, while the two were filming 'Darr'. Even though Sunny was the film's protagonist, he was reportedly unhappy with the way his character was depicted in contrast to Shah Rukh Khan's villainous role. The two actors did not speak to each other for 16 years after the release of 'Darr'.

    'Gadar 2' success party

    'Darr' completed 30 years of its release earlier this month and Sunny Deol opened up on his relationship with Shah Rukh Khan stating that he is very grateful to him and recalled speaking with him while he was in Dubai for Jawan's promotions. He said, "I assumed he wouldn't arrive, but he came right from Dubai. He was only there for a short time and I didn't get to meet or chat with him after that (party), but it would be lovely whenever we do it."

    Professional front

    Sunny Deol made a triumphant return earlier this year with 'Gadar 2' where the film wowed audiences and grossed more than Rs 600 crore at the Indian box office. Sunny will most likely appear in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana'. According to reports, the actor is in negotiations with the producers about playing Lord Hanuman. There has been no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
