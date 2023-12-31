Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Singer Paula Abdul accuses American Idol judge Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault, details here

    Paula Abdul said that she was harassed by Nigel Lythgoe and other executives on 'American Idol', where she was a judge from 2002 to 2009. It claimed she was subjected to salary discrimination and that she was the target of constant taunts, bullying, humiliation, and harassment.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 12:31 PM IST

    According to a California complaint, Grammy-award-winning artist and US television icon Paula Abdul has accused a producer on the singing competition show 'American Idol' of sexual assault. According to the complaint filed Friday, Paula, whose 1988 album 'Forever Your Girl' was the most successful debut in history at the time, accused Nigel Lythgoe, a producer on the show and a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' of sexually assaulting her twice. Nigel has refuted the claims 

    The accusations

    According to sources, 61-year-old singer Paula said that she was harassed by Nigel and other executives on 'American Idol', where she was a judge from 2002 to 2009. It claimed she was subjected to salary discrimination and that she was the target of constant taunts, bullying, humiliation, and harassment from several executives, agents, and employees of the show.

    The lawsuit

    The most serious charges are leveled against 74-year-old  Nigel and according to the lawsuit, Paula and Nigel were on the road for the show's auditions early in its run when he attacked her in a hotel elevator, touching her and shoving his tongue down her throat.

    The second assault occurred after Paula agreed to attend as a judge on 'So You Think You Can Dance' in 2015 and went to Nigel's residence for dinner when he allegedly attempted to kiss her while proclaiming that the two would make an excellent 'power couple.'

    Who is Paula Abdul

    Paula Julie Abdul is a singer, dancer, choreographer, actor, and television personality from the United States. At the age of 18, she began her career as a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Lakers before becoming the chief choreographer for the Laker Girls, when she was spotted by The Jacksons.

    About Nigel Lythgoe 

    Nigel Lythgoe OBE is an English television and film director and producer, as well as a television dance competition judge, former Young Generation dancer, and choreographer.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 12:31 PM IST
