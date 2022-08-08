Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunil Grover to star in Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer OTT crime drama by Preeti Simoes, Neeti Simoes?

    Producers Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes recently roped in popular actor Tamannaah Bhatia for their maiden OTT venture that will stream on Hotstar. Now, talks about Sunil Grover joining the cast are doing rounds as well.

    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 8:48 PM IST

    Television producers Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes are gearing up for their maiden venture in the world of OTT. The duo are all set to mark its OTT debut with a  crime drama that will star popular actor Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.

    While the news of Tamannaah Bhatia joining Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes for the OTT crime show surfaced recently, a fresh update is out regarding the same. Per the news, actor-comedian Sunil Grover too is expected to join the cast.

    The crime drama, which will reportedly stream on OTT giant Hotstar, will feature Tamannaah Bhatia as the protagonist, playing the role of a police officer, and Sunil Grover will be seen as the antagonist.

    Preeti Simoes and Neeti Simoes are best known to have done comedy shows such as ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, ‘Comedy Circus’ and other shows that featured actors Sunil Grover and Manish Paul. With this untitled crime drama project, the duo will be making their OTT debuts as producers. While the project’s title is still awaited, the shooting for the project has reportedly begun.
     
    The crime-thriller web show is being shot in New Delhi. So far, there has been no official confirmation on the show and its cast. Looks like the makers of the upcoming untitled series have decided to stay tight-lipped about the project until it is announced officially!

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, actor Tamannaah Bhatia has a slew of projects coming up this year and in 2023. Among the many projects that she has from the Hindi film industry and South cinemas, she will be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Babli Bouncer’ and John Abraham-starrer ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’.

    Tamannaah Bhatia was recently spotted in Mumbai, wearing a funky sweatshirt. While the actor looked absolutely chic in it, the price of the luxe bag that she carried along, will blow your mind! As per the reports, the bag that Tamannaah carried, is reportedly priced at Rs 87,000. The bag that costs nearly a lakh, is from the luxe brand Chloe.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 8:48 PM IST
