    Shocking! 5 rare photos of Britney Spears that makes her look unrecognisable

    First Published Aug 8, 2022, 1:52 PM IST

    Britney Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that their two sons do not wish to see their popstar mother. Britney and her husband Sam Asghari have now reacted to these claims, calling out Kevin in the harshest words. In the meantime, check out these five rare photographs of the American popstar from her younger days.

    American pop star Britney Spears is in the news once again. From the 13-year-old conservatorship battle against her father to her wedding with Sam Asghari and then the unfortunate miscarriage, Britney has been witnessing some really hard and also happy days, especially since last year. The pop star is once again in the news, and this time, it is because of the claims of her ex-partner, Kevin Federline. In an interview with The Daily Mail, Kevin claimed that his two sons – Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15) whom he shares with Britney, are not keen on seeing their mother.

    Kevin Federline claimed that the two boys do not love their mother and do not wish to see her as well. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,” he reportedly said in the interview adding that “it's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding”.

    ALOS READ: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha leaked already?

    Britney Spears often posts her nude pictures on social media. Her former partner, Kevin Federline further claimed that it was having a tough time explaining to the teens why she posts such pictures.

    ALSO READ: Delhi Crime 2: Shefali Shah’s back as DCP Vartika; watch the trailer here

    Soon after these claims of Kevin Federline started doing rounds, Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari hit back at him. Taking to her Instagram story, Britney wrote: “It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children."

    Britney Spears's husband, Sam Asghari also took to social media to respond to Kevin Federline’s claims. Speaking in support of his wife, Sam wrote: “There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly."

    "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realise the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years as a role model (sic)," Sam Asghari further wrote in his post.

