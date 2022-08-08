Want to have sexy, toned legs like Malaika Arora? Here's one yoga asana she swears by

In her latest Instagram post, Malaika Arora provided some Monday motivation for fitness enthusiasts and gave a sneak peek of an asana that she follows religiously for toned and sexy legs.

Bollywood's OG yogini, Malaika Arora, has given her fans huge fitness ambitions with her toned physique and age-defying appearance. Her super-fit body and sexy curves result from a rigorous training regimen and a well-balanced diet. The 48-year-old diva occasionally gives her fans a peek into her yoga routine so they can get inspired.

"Hello everyone, I am back with another Monday motivation for you all. I hope you are practising yoga regularly and consistently. I love doing high-intensity workouts that tone my body. And you know what, sometimes the simplest-looking asanas are most effective," the Bollywood diva wrote in her caption.

"One of my go-to asanas is the chair pose / Utkatasana. This asana not only strengthens the lower body muscles but also stretches the upper body and helps relieve stress," Malaika Arora added, explaining the benefits of this yoga pose.

Malaika Arora is frequently photographed outside her gym after her workouts and is well known for wearing athleisure clothing. To monitor the development of her hot bod, the diva prefers to combine cardio, pilates, and dance workouts.

