Jayam Ravi FINALLY talks about his divorce with Arti

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi recently confirmed his divorce from Aarti. In a recent interview with local media house Galatta Plus, he remarked on those circulating suspicions regarding the likely cause for his divorce.

The actor confirmed his divorce in an official statement in September of this year. As soon as the news broke, many people speculated about his rumoured involvement with a singer. He addressed the same rumours in the interview: "We are in a public medium. Anything I do gets elevated, even if it's just me drinking tea. It is a mass medium; we are mass stars. So, be it good sense or bad sense, everything is highlighted, and we cannot avoid that. People like cinema, people like actors, talking about actors. So, I don't judge them for it. Let it be."

He also stated that only a few people with the least emotional development engage in rumour-mongering. Ravi stated, "I need my body and mind to be clear for the sake of my work." I can't teach them about individual responsibility. Some mature individuals avoid spreading rumours. Other people do not care about the gravity of the situation and violate my privacy. Why should I care what others think of me when I know everything about myself?

Following the actor's announcement of his divorce on social media, his estranged wife issued another statement, alleging that the decision was not mutual and that she was caught off guard. She further claimed that the divorce statement was released without her authorisation.

According to many sources, Jayam Ravi has left his Chennai home due to conflicts with Aarti and relocated to Mumbai to focus on business.

