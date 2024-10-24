Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun starrer release date CHANGED? Here's what we know

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to release a day earlier than was previously planned

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun starrer release date CHANGED? Here's what we know
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 4:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

Allu Arjun recently announced that Pushpa 2: The Rule will release a day earlier than initially planned, moving from December 6 to December 5. This change helps avoid a potential conflict with Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava, which is also set for a December release. The actor shared the update through social media, accompanied by a new poster. Directed by Sukumar, the film will feature Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in significant roles.

The buzz around Pushpa 2 is evident, as the film has already achieved a remarkable pre-release business milestone, crossing Rs 1,000 crore. The pre-release deals, including theatrical rights valued at ₹600 crore, set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. The Telugu regions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, along with North India, have together contributed around ₹375-400 crore, with other domestic markets adding approximately ₹100 crore to the total.

Two tracks from the film, Pushpa and Soodaana, have already been released and are available in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will also include performances from Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, and Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari. The story will continue from where Pushpa: The Rise left off, focusing on the main character's involvement in the illegal red sandalwood trade and the obstacles he faces as he gains power.

With the incredible success of Pushpa: The Rise and Allu Arjun’s National Award for his role in the first part, Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to be one of the year’s biggest cinematic releases. Allu Arjun even managed to bag the National Award for the year 2023. He thus became the 1st Telugu actor who received the national award for the best actor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Is Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan's 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' the best dance face-off till now? Watch

Pushpa: The Rise was reportedly made with a budget of Rs. 200-230 crores and it's box-office collection ranged around Rs. 360- 395 crores. The second installment is set to be a prequel and reportedly has a budget of Rs. 500 crores which makes it one of the most expensive Indian films.

