Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party

Sapna Choudhary set the stage on fire with her electrifying dance performance at an engagement program! Her dance video in a sky-blue suit has taken the internet by storm. This video is nothing short of a treat for her fans.

Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 6:17 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 6:17 PM IST

Haryana's famous dancer and actress Sapna Choudhary's charisma is still intact. Although she now features more in music videos, the demand for her stage shows hasn't diminished. Recently, she performed at an engagement program, where the audience went crazy upon seeing her. The video of her performance has gone viral on the internet. Her dance moves on the song 'Meri Saasu Dila De Bandook' are being widely appreciated. Sapna's powerful dance in a sky-blue salwar suit has captivated her fans.

Sapna Choudhary Stole the Show

In the video shared on itssapnachoudhary's Instagram account, the dancer can be seen in her signature style. Sapna Choudhary has been away from the limelight for quite some time. Since the era of short reels began, the shine of Sapna's dance had dimmed a little. However, her unique dance style remains a fan favorite. Her music videos are also being released regularly.

 

...
A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

 


Sapna Choudhary's Latest Music Video Released

Sapna's music video is also being loved a lot. In it, the actress looks extremely cute. In this video titled 'Oh My God', Sapna and her boyfriend are seen romancing each other in a luxury hotel.  

 

...
A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary)

 

 

Netizens have commented extensively on Sapna Choudhary's video. One person wrote - You did amazing. Most people have shared fire emojis on it.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jayam Ravi FINALLY talks about his divorce with Arti RBA

Jayam Ravi FINALLY talks about his divorce with Arti

Ahead of Diwali, Nushrratt Bharuccha buys Range Rover worth Rs 2 Crore (Video) RBA

Ahead of Diwali, Nushrratt Bharuccha buys Range Rover worth Rs 2 Crore (Video)

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun starrer release date CHANGED? Here's what we know ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule: Allu Arjun starrer release date CHANGED? Here's what we know

Choreographer Jani Master gets interim bail from Telangana High Court in sexual assault case dmn

Choreographer Jani Master gets interim bail from Telangana High Court in sexual assault case

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Is Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan's 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' the best dance face-off till now? Watch THIS RBA

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Is Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan's 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' the best dance face-off till now? Watch

Recent Stories

Israel Uses SPICE 2000 Bomb to Destroy Building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video) RBA

Israel uses SPICE 2000 bomb to destroy building in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam RBA

WhatsApp Fraud: Housewife loses Rs 31 Lakhs via online trading scam

Trudeau breaking English language under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH) snt

'Trudeau breaking English language': Under fire Canadian PM mocked by Opposition for 'brokenist' slip (WATCH)

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP dmn

Yogi govt targets building landbank of over 1.5 lakh acres by 2027, seeks to attract more investors to UP

cricket India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit Sharma after Washington Sundar's 7-for restricts NZ to 259 scr

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 1: IND lose Rohit after Washington's 7-for restricts NZ to 259

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon