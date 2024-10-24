Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: Bigg Boss fame shows off her dance moves at an engagement party

Sapna Choudhary set the stage on fire with her electrifying dance performance at an engagement program! Her dance video in a sky-blue suit has taken the internet by storm. This video is nothing short of a treat for her fans.

Haryana's famous dancer and actress Sapna Choudhary's charisma is still intact. Although she now features more in music videos, the demand for her stage shows hasn't diminished. Recently, she performed at an engagement program, where the audience went crazy upon seeing her. The video of her performance has gone viral on the internet. Her dance moves on the song 'Meri Saasu Dila De Bandook' are being widely appreciated. Sapna's powerful dance in a sky-blue salwar suit has captivated her fans.

Sapna Choudhary Stole the Show

In the video shared on itssapnachoudhary's Instagram account, the dancer can be seen in her signature style. Sapna Choudhary has been away from the limelight for quite some time. Since the era of short reels began, the shine of Sapna's dance had dimmed a little. However, her unique dance style remains a fan favorite. Her music videos are also being released regularly.







Sapna Choudhary's Latest Music Video Released

Sapna's music video is also being loved a lot. In it, the actress looks extremely cute. In this video titled 'Oh My God', Sapna and her boyfriend are seen romancing each other in a luxury hotel.





Netizens have commented extensively on Sapna Choudhary's video. One person wrote - You did amazing. Most people have shared fire emojis on it.

