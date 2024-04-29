Sushant Singh Rajput to Parveen Babi: 5 Indian actors found dead in their house

Here is a list of Indian celebrities who were found dead in their houses and whose death cause is still a theory.

Amrita Pandey

Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey was found dead at her apartment in Bhagalpur, Bihar on Thursday, April 25. She hung herself by her saree from the ceiling fan in her home.

Om Puri

Om Puri was found dead in his Mumbai apartment and the exact reason is not known. It is believed that he suffered a head injury, while some say he passed away due to a heart attack.

Parveen Babi

Parveen Babi's neighbors informed the police after she did not collect milk from her door steps for 3 days. When the police arrived, it was found out that she had been dead for 3 days.

Jiah Khan

Jiah Khan was also discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in the bedroom of her family home in Juhu, Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a comprehensive investigation and heard her story at the Hon'ble Bombay High Court, ultimately concluding that her death was suicide.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging on his ceiling fan in his Mumbai house. The reason for his suicide is still not known.