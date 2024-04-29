Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushant Singh Rajput to Parveen Babi: 5 Indian actors found dead in their house

    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    Here is a list of Indian celebrities who were found dead in their houses and whose death cause is still a theory.

    article_image1

    Many Indian celebrities were found dead in their houses and some of their death reason is still a mystry for many.

    article_image2

    Amrita Pandey

    Bhojpuri actress Amrita Pandey was found dead at her apartment in Bhagalpur, Bihar on Thursday, April 25. She hung herself by her saree from the ceiling fan in her home.

    article_image3

    Om Puri

    Om Puri was found dead in his Mumbai apartment and the exact reason is not known. It is believed that he suffered a head injury, while some say he passed away due to a heart attack.

    article_image4

    Parveen Babi

    Parveen Babi's neighbors informed the police after she did not collect milk from her door steps for 3 days. When the police arrived, it was found out that she had been dead for 3 days.

    article_image5

    Jiah Khan

    Jiah Khan was also discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in the bedroom of her family home in Juhu, Mumbai. The Central Bureau of Investigation conducted a comprehensive investigation and heard her story at the Hon'ble Bombay High Court, ultimately concluding that her death was suicide.

    article_image6

    On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging on his ceiling fan in his Mumbai house. The reason for his suicide is still not known.

