Ahead of Diwali, Nushrratt Bharuccha buys Range Rover worth Rs 2 Crore (Video)

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha splurged on a new Range Rover Sport—worth an astounding Rs 2 crore—in preparation for the upcoming Diwali festival. On Thursday, she was spotted driving the extravagant vehicle around Mumbai. After bringing the automobile home, Nushrratt was spotted riding it to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings.

About Nushrratt Bharuccha's Range Rover

The internet is going crazy over videos of Nushrratt cruising about town in her brand-new ride.

The black Range Rover Sport, purchased by the actress, is valued at an exorbitant Rs 2 crore in Mumbai. This vehicle is quite popular in India and is equipped with first-rate conveniences, including massaging seats, a heads-up display, and noise cancellation.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on work front

The last time we saw Nushrratt in a film was in the 2023 picture Akelli. She portrays the character of a "ordinary Indian girl" who must fight for survival after becoming stranded in a war zone—Pranay Meshram's first feature film as a filmmaker.

Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who were loved for their roles in the hit Israeli series Fauda, were also featured in Akelli.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 are some of her most famous films.

