Ahead of Diwali, Nushrratt Bharuccha buys Range Rover worth Rs 2 Crore (Video)

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was spotted at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, seeking Ganpati Bappa's blessings as she purchased a brand new Range Rover Sport car worth a whopping Rs 2 crore.

Ahead of Diwali, Nushrratt Bharuccha buys Range Rover worth Rs 2 Crore (Video)
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 5:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha splurged on a new Range Rover Sport—worth an astounding Rs 2 crore—in preparation for the upcoming Diwali festival. On Thursday, she was spotted driving the extravagant vehicle around Mumbai. After bringing the automobile home, Nushrratt was spotted riding it to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings.

About Nushrratt Bharuccha's Range Rover

Nushrat splurged on a new luxury vehicle on Thursday, just before Diwali. She was spotted driving it around Mumbai. The actress made a first lap around the Siddhivinayak temple in her brand-new Range Rover.

The internet is going crazy over videos of Nushrratt cruising about town in her brand-new ride.

The black Range Rover Sport, purchased by the actress, is valued at an exorbitant Rs 2 crore in Mumbai. This vehicle is quite popular in India and is equipped with first-rate conveniences, including massaging seats, a heads-up display, and noise cancellation.

Nushrratt was spotted riding the automobile to the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai after bringing it home to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings. When the paparazzi complimented her on her early Diwali gift, she thanked them as well.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on work front

The last time we saw Nushrratt in a film was in the 2023 picture Akelli. She portrays the character of a "ordinary Indian girl" who must fight for survival after becoming stranded in a war zone—Pranay Meshram's first feature film as a filmmaker.

Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who were loved for their roles in the hit Israeli series Fauda, were also featured in Akelli.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dream Girl, and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 are some of her most famous films.

