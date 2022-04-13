Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence robbery: Cops arrest nurse, husband for ₹ 2.4 Crore theft

    Delhi police have nabbed a couple for stealing jewellery and cash worth Rs 2.4 crore from Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence. The nurse arrested was employed as a caretaker for Sonam’s mother-in-law.

    Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja Delhi residence robbery Cops arrest nurse husband for Rs 2.4 Crore theft drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 8:02 PM IST

    Delhi police, on Wednesday, nabbed a couple in connection with the Rs 2.4 crore theft that took place at Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja’s residence. The police have arrested a nurse and her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore.

    In February, Aparna Ruth Wilson, who was employed as a caretaker for Kapoor’s mother-in-law, had allegedly carried out the theft along with her husband Naresh Kumar Sagar. The nurse was working with the Ahuja’s at their posh Amrita Shergill Marg while Sagar works as an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur.

    According to police, the theft had taken place on February 11 while a complaint was registered on February 23 at the Tughlaq Road Police Station. The complaint was filed by Kapoor’s manager. Ahuja’s  Delhi residence employs over 20 people, and was also managed by Kpoor’s managed, the police said.

    Furthermore, a senior police officer reportedly said that the nurse and her husband were caught after a joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid at Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area on Tuesday night. While both the accused, ageing 31 years old, have been arrested by the cops, the stone cash and jewellery are yet to be recovered. 

    While further investigations in the matter are underway, the police also said that most of the people who are working at the residence of the Ahujas have been questioned. Soon after the theft at their residence, Faridabad police were successful in busting a highly sophisticated cyber criminals gang that had duped Kapoor’s father-in-law’s export-import firm of Rs 27 crore.

    Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress on Tuesday had shared new pictures with her husband. The couple recently announced that Kapoor is pregnant with their first child, four years after their wedding.

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 8:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanushree Verma slays it with Varun Dhawan on 'Stayin Alive'; watch - gps

    Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma slays it with Varun Dhawan on ‘Stayin Alive’; watch

    This is madness!: Roger Federer aces Switzerland tourism ad along with Anne Hathaway snt

    'This is madness!': Roger Federer aces Switzerland tourism ad along with Anne Hathaway

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Does April 13 have anything to do with Rishi Kapoor Neetu Kapoor drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Does April 13 have anything to do with Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor?

    KGF: Chapter 2: Reporter slams Yash in public, later actor says sorry (Watch) RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2: Reporter slams Yash in public, later actor says sorry (Watch)

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding Karan Johar wishes the couple for new beginning and more drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Karan Johar wishes the couple for ‘new beginning and more’

    Recent Stories

    18 yr old US teen accepted to 27 colleges earns Rs 30 crore in scholarships gcw

    18-yr-old US teen accepted to 27 colleges, earns Rs 30 crore in scholarships

    CBI takes over probe against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh - adt

    CBI takes over probe against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Liverpool chases Manchester United record against Benfica-ayh

    Champions League: Liverpool chases Manchester United record against Benfica

    Viral Twitterati buys bike for Zomato guy delivering food in 42 degree Celsius on cycle gcw

    Viral: Twitterati buys bike for Zomato guy delivering food in 42 degree Celsius on cycle

    tennis Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Did the anticipation of Djokovic vs Alcaraz in QF jinx it for them? snt

    Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Did the anticipation of Djokovic vs Alcaraz in QF jinx it for them?

    Recent Videos

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon