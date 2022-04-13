Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence robbery: Cops arrest nurse, husband for ₹ 2.4 Crore theft

Delhi police have nabbed a couple for stealing jewellery and cash worth Rs 2.4 crore from Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja’s Delhi residence. The nurse arrested was employed as a caretaker for Sonam’s mother-in-law.

Delhi police, on Wednesday, nabbed a couple in connection with the Rs 2.4 crore theft that took place at Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja’s residence. The police have arrested a nurse and her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crore.

In February, Aparna Ruth Wilson, who was employed as a caretaker for Kapoor’s mother-in-law, had allegedly carried out the theft along with her husband Naresh Kumar Sagar. The nurse was working with the Ahuja’s at their posh Amrita Shergill Marg while Sagar works as an accountant at a private firm in Shakarpur.

According to police, the theft had taken place on February 11 while a complaint was registered on February 23 at the Tughlaq Road Police Station. The complaint was filed by Kapoor’s manager. Ahuja’s Delhi residence employs over 20 people, and was also managed by Kpoor’s managed, the police said.

Furthermore, a senior police officer reportedly said that the nurse and her husband were caught after a joint team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and Special Staff Branch of the New Delhi district conducted a raid at Delhi’s Sarita Vihar area on Tuesday night. While both the accused, ageing 31 years old, have been arrested by the cops, the stone cash and jewellery are yet to be recovered.

While further investigations in the matter are underway, the police also said that most of the people who are working at the residence of the Ahujas have been questioned. Soon after the theft at their residence, Faridabad police were successful in busting a highly sophisticated cyber criminals gang that had duped Kapoor’s father-in-law’s export-import firm of Rs 27 crore.

Meanwhile, the Bollywood actress on Tuesday had shared new pictures with her husband. The couple recently announced that Kapoor is pregnant with their first child, four years after their wedding.