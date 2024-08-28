Sholay: Salim-Javed to host special screening of iconic movie after 49 years in Mumbai; Here's what we know

The 'Angry Young Men' docuseries celebrating Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's iconic partnership has received immense praise. To commemorate their journey, a special screening of the legendary film Sholay is being held in Mumbai on August 31

The "Angry Young Men" docuseries featuring Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. This series delves into their journey as iconic writers in Bollywood. To make the occasion even more special, the duo is set to host a special screening of the legendary film Sholay on August 31 in Mumbai. The film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini, continues to be a cinematic milestone.

Tiger Baby Films, sharing the news on Instagram, announced the event, inviting fans to "celebrate the magic of Salim-Javed 50 years later" with a one-time screening of Sholay this Saturday, August 31. The post included a motion poster of the film and highlighted that the screening would be free. Fans expressed their excitement, with one recalling how Sholay was the first Bollywood movie they watched as a child in Iran and how it remains an iconic experience. Another fan commented on the historical significance of this event.

Ramesh Sippy’s timeless film Sholay is one of those rare movies that has aged remarkably well. Released in 1975, it immediately captivated audiences, and nearly 49 years later, it continues to resonate with viewers. The film's unique Western-style narrative, memorable dialogues, and iconic characters still captivate audiences, making Sholay a frequent favorite in television reruns.

"Angry Young Men" is a docuseries that explores the profound impact of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar on Hindi cinema during the 1970s. The three-part series examines how their powerful scripts and the famous ‘Angry Young Man’ character redefined Bollywood. Featuring insights from both Salim and Javed, as well as from various industry stars, the docuseries reveals how their work in blockbusters like Sholay, Deewaar, and Don left an indelible mark on a generation and shaped the cultural landscape. It offers a personal and honest look at their lives, their writing, and the enduring legacy they created.

