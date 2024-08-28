Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sholay: Salim-Javed to host special screening of iconic movie after 49 years in Mumbai; Here's what we know

    The 'Angry Young Men' docuseries celebrating Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar's iconic partnership has received immense praise. To commemorate their journey, a special screening of the legendary film Sholay is being held in Mumbai on August 31

    Sholay Salim-Javed to host special screening of iconic movie after 49 years in Mumbai; Here's what we know ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 7:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 28, 2024, 7:40 PM IST

    The "Angry Young Men" docuseries featuring Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar has garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. This series delves into their journey as iconic writers in Bollywood. To make the occasion even more special, the duo is set to host a special screening of the legendary film Sholay on August 31 in Mumbai. The film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Hema Malini, continues to be a cinematic milestone.

    Tiger Baby Films, sharing the news on Instagram, announced the event, inviting fans to "celebrate the magic of Salim-Javed 50 years later" with a one-time screening of Sholay this Saturday, August 31. The post included a motion poster of the film and highlighted that the screening would be free. Fans expressed their excitement, with one recalling how Sholay was the first Bollywood movie they watched as a child in Iran and how it remains an iconic experience. Another fan commented on the historical significance of this event.

    Ramesh Sippy’s timeless film Sholay is one of those rare movies that has aged remarkably well. Released in 1975, it immediately captivated audiences, and nearly 49 years later, it continues to resonate with viewers. The film's unique Western-style narrative, memorable dialogues, and iconic characters still captivate audiences, making Sholay a frequent favorite in television reruns.

    ALSO READ: Coolie movie update: Soubin makes Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth, character poster OUT

    "Angry Young Men" is a docuseries that explores the profound impact of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar on Hindi cinema during the 1970s. The three-part series examines how their powerful scripts and the famous ‘Angry Young Man’ character redefined Bollywood. Featuring insights from both Salim and Javed, as well as from various industry stars, the docuseries reveals how their work in blockbusters like Sholay, Deewaar, and Don left an indelible mark on a generation and shaped the cultural landscape. It offers a personal and honest look at their lives, their writing, and the enduring legacy they created.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Coolie movie update: Soubin makes Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth, character poster OUT dmn

    Coolie movie update: Soubin makes Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth, character poster OUT

    Im not CRAZY or stupid....', Kangana Ranaut accepts being reprimanded by BJP on farmer protest remarks ATG

    'I'm not CRAZY or stupid....', Kangana Ranaut accepts being reprimanded by BJP on farmer protest remarks

    Hrithik Roshan faces backlash over Pan Masala Ad: fans express disapproval [WATCH] NTI

    Hrithik Roshan faces backlash over Pan Masala Ad: fans express disapproval [WATCH]

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photo of daughter Malti Marie after returning from Mumbai; check out HERE ATG

    Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photo of daughter Malti Marie after returning from Mumbai; check out HERE

    Is Kriti Sanon dating Kabir Bahia? UK-based businessman drops THIS comment on actress video RKK

    Is Kriti Sanon dating Kabir Bahia? UK-based businessman drops THIS comment on actress video

    Recent Stories

    'Modi ka tairta hua Gujarat model': Congress takes dig at BJP, shares videos amid devastating floods (Watch) shk

    'Modi ka tairta hua Gujarat model': Congress takes dig at BJP, shares videos amid devastating floods (Watch)

    Rajnath Singh to commission second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine 'Arighat' gcw

    Rajnath Singh to commission second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine 'Arighat'

    Coolie movie update: Soubin makes Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth, character poster OUT dmn

    Coolie movie update: Soubin makes Tamil debut alongside Rajinikanth, character poster OUT

    Major 911 outage hits US cities, California, Texas, Ohio, Florida among worst affected shk

    Major 911 outage hits US cities, California, Texas, Ohio, Florida among worst affected

    Kolkata horror: Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's membership revoked by IMA gcw

    Kolkata horror: Ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's membership revoked by IMA

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon