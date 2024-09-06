Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING! Shilpa Shinde assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker? Here's what she said

    Shilpa Shinde reveals a troubling incident with a Bollywood filmmaker, sharing her painful experience in a recent interview.

    SHOCKING! Shilpa Shinde assaulted by Bollywood filmmakers? Here's what she said NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 11:28 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

    The entertainment industry has been shaken by allegations of sexual assault and harassment following the release of the Justice Hema Committee Report. The latest to join the chorus of survivors is actress Shilpa Shinde, who has bravely come forward with a disturbing account from her early career days. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Shinde detailed a traumatic incident involving a Hindi filmmaker.

    Shilpa Shinde revealed that during the late 1990s, she was asked to perform a scene under the pretense of an audition. The scenario involved seducing the filmmaker, a request she complied with due to her naivety at the time. She recounted feeling uneasy as the situation escalated, with the producer crossing inappropriate boundaries. Fearful and distressed, Shinde managed to push the filmmaker away and fled the scene, only to be escorted out by security who feared she would cause a scene.

    Choosing to Remain Anonymous
    In her interview, Shinde chose not to disclose the producer’s identity, citing concern for the impact it could have on his family. Despite her traumatic experience, she emphasized that naming him would unfairly affect his children, who are younger than she is. This decision highlights the complex emotions and difficult choices faced by survivors when coming forward.

    A Later Encounter
    Shinde shared that years later, she crossed paths with the same producer, who did not recognize her and offered her a film role. The encounter was marked by politeness and a lack of recognition, which led Shinde to decline the offer. She noted that the producer's failure to remember the incident demonstrated the disconnect between his actions and her ongoing trauma.

    Industry-Wide Reflection
    The actress, known for her role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, believes that such experiences are common in the industry. She expressed solidarity with others who have faced similar situations and underscored the importance of speaking out. Shinde emphasized that while actors have the choice to refuse inappropriate advances, the prevalence of harassment remains a serious issue in the industry.

    ALSO READ: GOAT Box Office Day 1: Vijay's latest film breaks record, earns Rs 55 Crore to become biggest Tamil opener

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    GOAT Box Office Day 1: Vijay's latest film breaks record, earns Rs 55 Crore to become biggest Tamil opener RBA

    GOAT Box Office Day 1: Vijay's latest film breaks record, earns Rs 55 Crore to become biggest Tamil opener

    Hina Khan diagnosed with Mucositis, says 'side effect of chemo'; actress is undergoing Breast Cancer treatment RBA

    Hina Khan diagnosed with Mucositis, says 'side effect of chemo'; actress is undergoing Breast Cancer treatment

    I could have died...', Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faces harassment at RG Kar protest ATG

    'I could have died...', Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta faces harassment at RG Kar protest

    Only to stop him...', Mukesh Bhatt wins 'Aashiqui' court battle; says Bhushan Kumar was harming franchise ATG

    'Only to stop him...', Mukesh Bhatt wins 'Aashiqui' court battle; says Bhushan Kumar was harming franchise

    King Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan starrer Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller to go to floors this month? Read on ATG

    King: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan starrer Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller to go to floors this month? Read on

    Recent Stories

    Cyber shadows loom! Government officials warned against phishing links, fake sites trying to steal data shk

    Cyber shadows loom! Government officials warned against phishing links, fake sites trying to steal data

    Adani Green Energy to Indigo Paints: Stocks to watch on Sept 06, 2024 RKK

    Adani Green Energy to Indigo Paints: Stocks to watch on Sept 06, 2024

    17 students killed, 13 seriously injured as devastating fire sweeps Kenya school dormitory snt

    BREAKING: 17 students killed, 13 seriously injured as devastating fire sweeps Kenya school dormitory

    Why you should practice Anulom Vilom daily for better health and wellness NTI

    Why you should practice Anulom Vilom daily for better health and wellness

    football Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier scr

    Messi-less Argentina thrash Chile 3-0 in World Cup qualifier

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon