    GOAT Box Office Day 1: Vijay's latest film breaks record, earns Rs 55 Crore to become biggest Tamil opener

    The Greatest of All Time Box Office Collection Day 1: The Vijay starrer breaks records with a Rs. 55 crore opening. The Tamil film grosses more than Rs. 30 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, with additional records in the works. 

    First Published Sep 6, 2024, 11:11 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 6, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    The Greatest of All Time Box Office Collection Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay's highly awaited film The GOAT has made a historic launch at the Tamil box office, collecting an estimated Rs. 55 crore on its first day in India, becoming the highest Tamil opener. This astounding figure makes it the third Vijay film and the fifth overall from Kollywood to surpass the Rs. 50 crore opening day record.

    According to early reports from Pinkvilla.com, the film made well than Rs. 30 crore in Tamil Nadu, with the final amount estimated to be between Rs. 32 and 35 crore. The GOAT joins Vijay's other legendary openers, Sarkar, Beast, and Leo, in the coveted Rs. 30 crore-plus club. There's a potential the picture may smash Beast's current first-day record (Rs. 35 crore), which will be verified once actuals come in. Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 has already set a record for the largest opening for a Tamil film in 2024, India and abroad. The Indian sequel grossed a net of Rs 26 crore in India.

    The GOAT's opening day figures confirm Vijay's domination at the Tamil Nadu box office. Unlike Leo, which benefited from being part of the "Lokesh Cinematic Universe" (LCU), The GOAT relies only on Vijay's star power, since the film lacks a popular IP or a powerful musical soundtrack to broaden its popularity. The film's popularity is primarily due to Vijay's celebrity, emphasising his status as the "Greatest of All Time."

    Beyond Tamil Nadu, the film did well in Karnataka, collecting more over Rs. 9 crore on its first day. Kerala grossed Rs. 6 crore, contributing to the film's total success. However, the Telugu states had a lesser reception, with opening-day results falling short of Vijay's prior releases. Analysts believe that while the film's soundtrack may not have resonated with viewers in these places, its key markets of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Bengaluru have performed well.

