    SHOCKING! Jr. NTR fan dies from heart attack during Devara screening in theater

    A young fan tragically passed away from a heart attack during the screening of Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR, on its release day.

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 9:54 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

    Devara: Part 1, featuring the talented Jr NTR alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, was released on Friday, September 27, in five languages. The film has made a significant impact, earning an impressive Rs 172 crore worldwide on its opening day. In India alone, Devara raked in Rs 77 crore across all language versions, with the Telugu version leading the charge at approximately Rs 68.6 crore. This remarkable success positions Devara as the second-biggest opening of the year for an Indian film, just behind Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

    Tragedy struck during the celebrations surrounding the film's release when a young fan, Mastan Vali, lost his life while watching Devara in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. Mastan was part of an exclusive first screening for fans, and his enthusiasm was palpable as he cheered for Jr NTR. However, during the show, he suddenly collapsed in the theater, causing alarm among those around him. His friends rushed him to a nearby private hospital, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

    Reports indicate that Mastan Vali may have suffered a heart attack while enjoying the film. The sudden loss has left his family and friends devastated, and many fans have expressed their condolences online. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of life, even in moments of joy.

    Devara is not just a film; it's a phenomenon that has captured the hearts of audiences, thanks in part to Jr NTR's powerful performance. The film, which was directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts, also has a strong ensemble cast that includes Prakash Raj and Shruti Marathe.

    As fans eagerly anticipate the sequel, Devara: Part 2, the excitement surrounding Jr NTR and this franchise continues to grow, even in the face of recent tragedy.

