Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalized in Chennai; actor's condition 'stable': Reports

    Superstar Rajinikanth, aged 73, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai for a scheduled heart-related procedure. The actor’s condition is currently stable, with no official statements from the hospital or his family

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 8:17 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    Superstar Rajinikanth, aged 73, has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai late Monday night for a scheduled cardiac procedure. According to hospital sources, the actor’s condition is stable, and the procedure is planned for Tuesday. There has been no official statement from either the hospital or his family regarding his health, though reports confirm he is under medical supervision.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Rajinikanth has been busy lately with two major film projects. He is working on Vettaiyan, directed by Gnanavel Raja, which is set for release on October 10, and Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor had returned to Chennai just a few days before being admitted to the hospital, indicating his busy schedule. Despite his health challenges, Rajinikanth's dedication to his projects remains evident.

    ALSO READ: Manju Warrier to collaborate with Thalapathy Vijay? Actress drops hint about upcoming project

    A decade ago, Rajinikanth underwent a kidney transplant in Singapore, an experience that had already raised concerns regarding his health. In recent times, he had chosen not to move forward with his political aspirations, specifically citing health reasons. His decision was a disappointment for many fans who had looked forward to his political entry, but the actor emphasized prioritizing his well-being.

    According to a report by Times of India, Rajinikanth is under the care of Dr. Sai Satish, an interventional cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals. The upcoming elective cardiac procedure will take place in the hospital’s cardiac catheterization lab, which typically involves minimally invasive techniques aimed at diagnosing or treating heart conditions. Reports also suggested that the actor was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain, though his condition remains stable. Fans across the country are hoping for his swift recovery as he prepares for this medical procedure.

