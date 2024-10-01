EPL 2024-25: Bournemouth beat Southampton 3-1 to go 11th

Evanilson, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo netted for Bournemouth in the first-half, while Southampton pulled one back through Taylor Harwood-Bellis early in the second-half.

Bournemouth secured a comprehensive 3-1 Premier League win against Southampton at Vitality Stadium on Monday night (local time). The result helped the hosts to climb to the 11th spot in the English top flight standings, having collected eight points from six games. Evanilson, Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo netted for the Cherries in the first-half, while the Saints pulled one back through Taylor Harwood-Bellis early in the second-half.

Bournemouth drew the first blood with their first clear-cut opportunity inside the opening 17 minutes. Marcus Tavernier's quickly taken free-kick found Evanilson inside the box, and the Brazilian's first-time volley found the back of the net. It was a big moment for the 24-year-old having made the big money move to Kings Park from FC Porto this summer.

The home side doubled their lead two minutes into the half-hour mark. Semenyo cut inside from the right and set up Lewis Cook to shoot, and the 27-year-old's effort deflected off Ouattara before going past Ramsdale and into the back of the net. The Cherries netted their third goal of the night seven minutes later, this time through Semenya.

The Ghana international wriggled clear of Southampton defence before unleashing a low drive past Ramsdale into the bottom corner. The visitors responded by making three changes at the interval, with Joe Aribo, Ross Stewart and Ben Brereton Diaz coming on for Lesley Ugochukwu, Fraser and Cornet.

The changes had an instant impact as the Saints pulled one back through Harwood-Bellis' 51st-minute effort. Fabrice Fernandes' in-swinging cross from the left channel somehow reached Harwood-Bellis at the far post and the defender adjusted well to stoop down and head home from close range.

"I'm so hurt by the first-half performance after the first goal. I didn't recognise our team. I'm usually proud of them for the courage they show but there was no aggression and no courage, no intensity to play. Looking around I saw self-preservation mode on the pitch" Southampton manager Russell Martin told Sky Sports after the match.

"I didn't recognise the body language. I didn't like that one bit. In the second half, they showed lots of fight and courage which was too late. I'm really hurt and disappointed by the first half. It's on me and I have to give them some tools to respond to the setback better than we did." The 38-year-old further said.

Southampton are yet to register their first league-win of the season, having recorded one draw and five defeats from six outings in the top flight so far. The Saints are currently languishing at the 19th spot in the table.

