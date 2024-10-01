Bigg Boss 18: Nia Sharma to participate in Salman Khan's show? Here's how she REACTED

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The buzz around 'Bigg Boss 18' is intense, with speculation that Nia Sharma may be the first contestant. The excitement was sparked during 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's finale, where Rohit Shetty hinted at her participation, leaving fans eagerly awaiting confirmation and adding to the show's anticipation

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 9:22 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    The excitement surrounding the upcoming season of 'Bigg Boss 18' has reached a fever pitch, fueled by speculation that popular actor Nia Sharma might be the first contestant. This chatter began during the grand finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14,' where filmmaker Rohit Shetty hinted that Nia would be part of 'Bigg Boss 18,' thereby reigniting interest in the reality show’s latest edition.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    After the episode aired, Nia received numerous calls and messages from fans and friends eager for more information about her potential participation. Instead of directly confirming or denying the rumors, Nia addressed the speculation in a candid manner through her Instagram Stories. She mentioned that she wasn't open to answering any questions about her participation in the show, asking people not to call or message her regarding it. She added that she wouldn't be giving any quotes or interviews about it, leaving fans even more curious.

    During the finale of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' Nia was warmly congratulated by fellow celebrities after Rohit Shetty’s announcement. Despite the excitement, Nia’s reaction was a mix of nervousness and surprise, as she smiled but did not share further details. It’s worth noting that this isn’t Nia’s first encounter with 'Bigg Boss'; she has been approached several times in the past but has always chosen not to participate. The reason for what may be a change of heart this time remains unknown.

    As fans await official confirmations, anticipation is also growing for the return of Salman Khan as the host. He has been associated with the show since its third season, and his presence adds to the allure of 'Bigg Boss.' Over the years, the show has consistently been among the most-watched on Indian television, despite occasional fluctuations in its ratings.

    ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta reveals how a MeToo accused offered her a film in 2023 to whitewash image

    The 18th season is rumored to bring significant changes to the show's format, especially with a recent behind-the-scenes-style promo featuring Salman Khan that hints at some innovative twists. While Nia Sharma is the first name to be linked with the season, other rumored contestants include Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Shoaib Ibrahim, and others.

