Tanushree Dutta reveals how a MeToo accused offered her a film in 2023 to whitewash image

The #MeToo movement shook the Indian film industry in 2018 when Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of misconduct. Despite the movement, Tanushree's career hasn't progressed, as she rejected work with those accused to maintain integrity, highlighting the challenges of speaking out in show business

In 2018, the #MeToo movement significantly impacted the Hindi film industry when Tanushree Dutta, for the second time, accused Nana Patekar of sexual misconduct on the sets of their film Horn Ok Pleassss. This event opened the floodgates, and the movement has made headlines again since August this year with the release of a 235-page report by the Justice K Hema Committee on sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. One might expect #MeToo to have a lasting positive influence on the inner workings of show business, but the reality appears to be different.

Six years after the movement, Tanushree Dutta has yet to receive an opportunity to work on a film set. She, along with Malayalam actors and founding members of Women in Cinema Collective – Parvathy Thiruvothu and Rima Kallingal – faced consequences for speaking up, resulting in dwindling work opportunities. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Tanushree shared that she had been approached by two individuals accused in the #MeToo movement, but she chose to decline the offers as she did not want to set a negative precedent. She recalled how, in December 2018, she received a film offer from a prominent producer but rejected it since the director was accused in the movement. She expressed that while this decision cost her career growth, she could not compromise on her values.

Tanushree revealed that she had limited herself to public appearances and brand events, adding that her desire was to take on lead roles in films that promote women empowerment. She explained that declining the film offers from accused directors had hurt her professionally, but she felt that accepting such opportunities would compromise the movement's integrity. She mentioned how, despite signing a few promising projects, they were eventually sabotaged due to the ongoing backlash against her.

She further recounted an incident from last year when she was approached for a film by a Kolkata-based director, which could have marked her comeback. She appreciated the story and the role, which appeared promising for her career. However, upon discovering that the director's name had surfaced during the #MeToo movement, she decided to refuse the opportunity. She believed that the filmmaker was attempting to rehabilitate his image through her involvement, hoping that her participation would imply her support and consequently improve his public standing. According to Tanushree, the director likely thought that since he was struggling in Bengal, working with a Bollywood actress might elevate his profile. She added that while no case was filed against the filmmaker, the industry still sided with the accuser.

Tanushree consulted her father about the offer, and they agreed that working with the accused director would be ethically wrong. Though the project had already reached the point of script modifications to enhance her role, she informed the agency involved that she would not take it forward.

Reflecting on these choices, Tanushree shared that giving up on work was a minor sacrifice compared to the broader purpose of standing by the movement. She mentioned that although her acting career, built with years of hard work, had been jeopardized, she chose to act with integrity, even when she needed work the most. She expressed hope that others in the industry would also be willing to make sacrifices to bring about real change.

