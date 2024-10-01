Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    8 Easy paneer dishes kids will love: Perfect for every meal of the day

    Make mealtime fun with these 8 delicious and healthy paneer recipes! Kids will love them, perfect for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    We all know how important calcium is for children. It strengthens their bones, strengthens teeth, gives them energy. But children hesitate a lot to eat calcium sources like milk, cheese, curd. So let's solve your problem today and tell you 8 healthy and tasty paneer recipes that kids will not refuse to see and will finish these recipes instantly. Whether you feed them this dish for breakfast, pack it in a school tiffin or serve it for dinner, then let's note down these 8 instant recipes.

    1. Paneer Tikka

    A healthy and tasty paneer dish that is grilled to perfection, making it a fun finger food for kids.

    Ingredients: Paneer cubes, curd, turmeric, garam masala, cumin powder, lemon juice, salt, oil.

    How to make: Marinate paneer cubes in curd with spices. Put the cheese on a skewer or put it in a pan and grill or bake till it becomes golden brown. Serve with mint chutney.

    2. Paneer Paratha

    This is a delicious stuffed paratha, perfect for school lunch or dinner.

    Ingredients: Wheat flour, grated paneer, cumin powder, coriander, salt, ghee.

    How to make: Prepare a dough from proofed wheat flour. Fill the dough with paneer mixture, roll it out and cook on a griddle with ghee till it becomes crispy and golden brown.

    3. Paneer Sandwich

    Grilled sandwich which is perfect for breakfast or snacks and it is a healthy and quick recipe.

    Ingredients: Whole grain bread, paneer cubes, cucumber, tomato, butter, mint chutney, black pepper.

    How to make: Spread butter and chutney on bread slices. Layer paneer and vegetables, sprinkle black pepper and grill till crispy. Serve with ketchup.

    4. Paneer Bhurji

    A dish made from paneer which is delicious and easy for kids to eat.

    Ingredients: Grated paneer, onion, tomato, turmeric, cumin, salt, ghee.

    How to make: Heat ghee, add cumin seeds, onion and tomato. Fry till soft, add grated paneer and spices. Cook for a few minutes and serve with roti or paratha.

    5. Paneer Roll

    Fun and easy to eat paneer rolls that kids will love.

    Ingredients: Paneer cubes, bread, capsicum, onion, curd, garam masala, salt.

    How to make: Fry the paneer and vegetables with spices. Spread curd chutney or sauce on a wheat bread, put the paneer mixture in it, roll it and tie it with a napkin for easy holding. Kids love to eat it in school.

    6. Paneer Dosa

    Ingredients: Dosa batter, grated paneer, butter.

    How to make: Spread the dosa batter on a hot griddle, add paneer and fold when crisp. Serve with chutney.

    7. Paneer Uttapam

    Ingredients: Uttapam batter (rice and urad dal), grated paneer, vegetables (onion, tomato, capsicum).

    How to make it: Pour the batter on the griddle, top it with paneer and vegetables, and cook. Serve with chutney.

    8. Paneer Cutlet

    Ingredients: Paneer, boiled potatoes, breadcrumbs, spices.

    How to make: Mix paneer and potatoes with spices, shape them into cutlets, coat them in breadcrumbs, and deep fry them on low flame.

     

