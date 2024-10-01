8 Easy paneer dishes kids will love: Perfect for every meal of the day

Make mealtime fun with these 8 delicious and healthy paneer recipes! Kids will love them, perfect for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

We all know how important calcium is for children. It strengthens their bones, strengthens teeth, gives them energy. But children hesitate a lot to eat calcium sources like milk, cheese, curd. So let's solve your problem today and tell you 8 healthy and tasty paneer recipes that kids will not refuse to see and will finish these recipes instantly. Whether you feed them this dish for breakfast, pack it in a school tiffin or serve it for dinner, then let's note down these 8 instant recipes.

1. Paneer Tikka

A healthy and tasty paneer dish that is grilled to perfection, making it a fun finger food for kids.

Ingredients: Paneer cubes, curd, turmeric, garam masala, cumin powder, lemon juice, salt, oil.

How to make: Marinate paneer cubes in curd with spices. Put the cheese on a skewer or put it in a pan and grill or bake till it becomes golden brown. Serve with mint chutney.

2. Paneer Paratha

This is a delicious stuffed paratha, perfect for school lunch or dinner.

Ingredients: Wheat flour, grated paneer, cumin powder, coriander, salt, ghee.

How to make: Prepare a dough from proofed wheat flour. Fill the dough with paneer mixture, roll it out and cook on a griddle with ghee till it becomes crispy and golden brown.

3. Paneer Sandwich

Grilled sandwich which is perfect for breakfast or snacks and it is a healthy and quick recipe.

Ingredients: Whole grain bread, paneer cubes, cucumber, tomato, butter, mint chutney, black pepper.

How to make: Spread butter and chutney on bread slices. Layer paneer and vegetables, sprinkle black pepper and grill till crispy. Serve with ketchup.

4. Paneer Bhurji

A dish made from paneer which is delicious and easy for kids to eat.

Ingredients: Grated paneer, onion, tomato, turmeric, cumin, salt, ghee.

How to make: Heat ghee, add cumin seeds, onion and tomato. Fry till soft, add grated paneer and spices. Cook for a few minutes and serve with roti or paratha.

5. Paneer Roll

Fun and easy to eat paneer rolls that kids will love.

Ingredients: Paneer cubes, bread, capsicum, onion, curd, garam masala, salt.

How to make: Fry the paneer and vegetables with spices. Spread curd chutney or sauce on a wheat bread, put the paneer mixture in it, roll it and tie it with a napkin for easy holding. Kids love to eat it in school.

6. Paneer Dosa

Ingredients: Dosa batter, grated paneer, butter.

How to make: Spread the dosa batter on a hot griddle, add paneer and fold when crisp. Serve with chutney.

7. Paneer Uttapam

Ingredients: Uttapam batter (rice and urad dal), grated paneer, vegetables (onion, tomato, capsicum).

How to make it: Pour the batter on the griddle, top it with paneer and vegetables, and cook. Serve with chutney.

8. Paneer Cutlet

Ingredients: Paneer, boiled potatoes, breadcrumbs, spices.

How to make: Mix paneer and potatoes with spices, shape them into cutlets, coat them in breadcrumbs, and deep fry them on low flame.

Latest Videos