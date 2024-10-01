Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Govinda shoots himself accidentally with own revolver; rushed to hospital

    Govinda, the renowned actor and Shiv Sena leader, was hospitalized early this morning following an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to his leg. The incident occurred while he was checking his licensed revolver before leaving for Kolkata

    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 9:41 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

    Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda was hospitalized early this morning after accidentally shooting himself in the leg due to a misfire from his licensed revolver. The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 AM as he was inspecting the weapon before setting out. Initial reports suggested that the bullet struck his knee, prompting immediate medical attention at CRITICare Hospital in Mumbai. Currently, no official statement regarding his condition has been released by Govinda's family or team.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Sources revealed that the actor was scheduled to take an early morning flight to Kolkata. He was admitted to the hospital at around 5:15 AM, and is now reported to be out of danger, according to hospital sources.

    ALSO READ: Superstar Rajnikanth hospitalized at Chennai; actor's condition 'stable': Reports

    Govinda is widely recognized for his roles in popular comedy films like Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Swarg, Saajan Chale Sasural, Raja Babu, Rajaji, and Partner. His most recent appearance in a major film was in the 2019 release Rangeela Raja, directed by Pahlaj Nihalani. Unfortunately, the movie did not perform well commercially, prompting Govinda to take a break from acting.

    ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta reveals how a MeToo accused offered her a film in 2023 to whitewash image

