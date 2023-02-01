Shiv Shastri Balboa Trailer: Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta starrer gives glimpses of an emotional roller coaster

After wowing audiences with his nuanced performance in The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher fans who had been waiting to witness him on the screens, should get excited now. The makers and Bollywood star Anupam Kher dropped the much-awaited trailer of the light-hearted dramedy film 'Shiv Shastri Balboa' a day back.

Anupam took to his YouTube channel and dropped the trailer with the caption, "Presenting the Official Trailer of Shiv Shastri Balboa!". Helmed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri, and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. It will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

In the trailer, we see a pure glimpse of an emotional roller coaster throughout the film. The plot of Anupam Kher's film revolves around its central character Shiv Shastri. Shiv Shastri is a retiree from India and a big fan of the iconic Rocky movie. He moves to the USA and ends up on an unexpected road trip through the American heartland that teaches that it's never too old to reinvent yourself. Shiv Shastri Balboa, helmed by Ajay Venugopalan, is produced by Kishore Varieth. The film got backed by UFI Motion pictures, Anupam Kher Studio & Tarun Rathi.

Talking about the film, Anupam Kher said, "This is a very special movie for me. Shiv Shastri Balboa challenged my mental space but also my physical space. It's important to make films you challenge, me and Neena Gupta have worked for a year. Hard work stays with you, stardom comes and goes."

