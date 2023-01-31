Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Romantics: Yash Chopra-YRF's story to get released as a documentary on Netflix; trailer unveiled tomorrow

    Netflix globally marks iconic filmmaker Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films rich cultural legacy in a new docu-series titled The Romantics.

    Netflix is one of the biggest global giants in digital and OTT streaming. An exciting news for netizens and ardent cinema lovers is that Netflix will glorify and celebrate the iconic and legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and Yash Raj Films rich cultural legacy of fifty years in a new four-part docu-series titled The Romantics.

    The global streaming giant will unveil trailer of docu series in 190 countries tomorrow. It will also subtitle the trailer in 32+ world languages, given the reach of Bollywood globally and the impact that YRF has had in shaping the equity of the Hindi film industry world wide for more than five decades now.

    Netflix will globally release The Romantics on Feb 14, 2023, as a homage to Yash Chopra, who is known as ‘Father of Romance’ in India because of his timeless romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

    The Romantics, directed by Smriti Mundhra, has made her come back to Netflix after the unprecedented success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise. Smriti is an Oscar and Emmy-nominated filmmaker. Her docu-series, The Romantics, will open up the year for Netflix unscripted slate in India in 2023.

    Sharing details on the collaboration, Monika Shergill, VP – of Content, Netflix India, shared, "Fondly remembered as The King of Romance. Yash Chopra films brought a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories, and nostalgia, we have partnered with the creative powerhouses YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences. The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra journey to building a world-class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history."

