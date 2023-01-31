Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    These cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh prove he is amazing father

    While Riteish's directorial debut Ved has become a huge hit that gained love and accolades from all corners. But, the cute father-son moments of Riteish Deshmukh have proven that he is a doting father.

    First Published Jan 31, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Riteish Deshmukh is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Riteish has carved a permanent niche in the industry, recently even as a director. Marathi film Ved has broken box office records and become a big regional hit. 

    Interestingly, Riteish has also proved his mettle as a producer with his Mumbai Film Company. The actor has nailed all his roles with finesse and perfection. It is only the live proof that Riteish is one of the most talented and versatile stars of the bollywood industry. Riteish has had many hits in his illustrious career so far like Ek Villain, Apna Sapna Money Money, Housefull the franchise, Dhamaal, and so on.

    However, there is one role that the actor is perfect at. It is the role of a father to his two adorable sons, Riaan and Rahyl. Taking to her Instagram, Genelia Deshmukh shared a cute little moment between the father and his sons, calling to attention how Riteish may be an actor/director/producer at work. But he is their "Baba" at all other times! 

    It is an accurate caption since we have witnessed more than once how beautifully Riteish plays his role as a father, a guide, and an ideal to his sons. From sharing selfies, stylish moments, and romantic photos with each other to adorable moments with their kids, the couple's social media posts are a treat. Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming films include Kakuda and Visfot. 

    Ved marked Riteish's directorial debut. It has created a new record by becoming the most critically acclaimed and loved movie in regional Marathi cinema. Ved has become a super hit by breaking records of several pre-existing films.

