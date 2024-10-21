Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shraddha Kapoor to perform a dance number for Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'? Here's what we know

    Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is set to release on December 6, 2024, and there is speculation that Shraddha Kapoor might perform a special dance number in the film

    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 4:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

    Allu Arjun's upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule is set for release on December 6, 2024, and reports suggest that Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor might perform a special dance number in the movie. While no official confirmation has been made by the filmmakers, sources from 123Telugu have hinted at her potential appearance as a guest performer.

    In the first installment of the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in a dance number alongside Allu Arjun. The song "Oo Antava," composed by DSP, became a massive hit, gaining popularity at events across India and internationally.

    Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the story that began with Pushpa: The Rise. The first film introduced audiences to the world of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler who enters a crime syndicate in pursuit of power and recognition. As Pushpa gains influence, he faces off against a corrupt police officer, with the first movie concluding on a tense note, setting the stage for a fierce rivalry between the two.

    Alongside Allu Arjun, the film stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, with an ensemble cast including Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, and Ajay Ghosh, many of whom will reprise their roles in the sequel. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is anticipated to be one of the most expensive productions in Indian cinema history. Fans are eager to see whether Shraddha Kapoor will showcase her dance skills in the action-packed sequel.

    ALSO READ: 'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer set for mega release in Russia? Here's what we know

    On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Stree 2, alongside Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. The horror-comedy, part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, was a major success in theaters, marking the fourth installment in the franchise.

