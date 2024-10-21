Sunny Leone stuns as a bride on the ramp, but her kids steal the show with their cheers [WATCH]

Following her ramp walk, the actress dressed in a matching red lehenga and blouse set was spotted hugging and kissing her kids.

Actor Sunny Leone appeared stunning as she recently walked the ramp for designer Sonal Jain’s wedding collection. She was accompanied by her "favorite people" on the runway, her sons Asher and Noah, daughter Nisha, and husband Daniel Weber. Sunny shared the video of the special moment on social media.

Following her ramp walk, the actress dressed in a matching red lehenga and blouse set was spotted hugging and kissing with her kids. Sunny's family was present to encourage her during Bombay Times Fashion Week, where she was the show-stopper for designer Sonali Jain. Her husband and children were seen clapping for her as she walked the ramp in a different video. Later on, she invited them to come on stage with her. On stage, Sunny also posed with her spouse Daniel and their kids.

Sunny posted the video of her ramp walk on her Instagram. The caption read, "Found my fav ppl in the audience!! @dirrty99 @ashersweber11 @noahsinghweber11 @nishakweber. Walking the ramp for @sonalijain_fashion "Dhoom Dhadaka Wedding" collection at @timesfashionweek"

Sunny was later spotted backstage with her kids in a different video. She went ahead with her family, giving her sons hugs and kisses and holding her daughter Nisha's hand.

Sunny and Daniel adopted Nisha from Latur in Maharashtra in 2017. Surrogacy helped them to become parents to their biological children, Asher and Noah, in 2018. Sunny Leone most recently appeared in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. The plot revolves around the life of an ex-insomniac police officer who works secretly for a corrupt system, lives in harsh conditions, and seeks salvation.

