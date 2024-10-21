In a dramatic turn of events in the ongoing civil war in Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Monday shot down a cargo airplane near Malha in North Darfur around 04:00 local time.

In a dramatic turn of events in the ongoing civil war in Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Monday shot down a cargo airplane near Malha in North Darfur around 04:00 local time. The RSF initially claimed that the aircraft, identified as an Antonov, was being utilized by the Sudanese military as a bomber against their troops. However, emerging evidence indicates that the plane was part of an airlift operation funded by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in support of the RSF itself.

Footage recorded by RSF fighters at the crash site reveals the wreckage of an Ilyushin-76 cargo plane, not an Antonov as initially claimed. Notably, the jubilant fighters appeared unaware that they had downed a plane integral to their supply and logistics operations. Prominent RSF commander Ali Rizkallah ‘Savannah’ can be seen in a video from the scene, declaring that they had used “guided missiles” to bring down the aircraft, further accusing the “treacherous Egyptian Air Force” of involvement, mirroring statements made by RSF commander-in-chief Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Investigations by the Conflict Observatory, a research consortium backed by the U.S. State Department, reveal that the aircraft was indeed involved in an airlift to Amdjarass, eastern Chad, orchestrated by the UAE.

One of the crew members identified from the wreckage was found to have a badge from "Airline Transport Incorporation FZC," a company based in the UAE with ties to Kyrgyzstan. This badge indicated the crew member’s connection to Manas International Airport, Kyrgyzstan’s main international airport.

Furthermore, another crew member was carrying a Russian passport, but there were no reported survivors from the crash. The impact of the crash left a significant crater, with much of the aircraft incinerated.

Additional wreckage identified belonged to New Way Cargo Airlines, which had participated in the UAE's airlift operations. This airline has been scrutinized for its involvement in previous airlifts that allegedly supplied military equipment, violating UN arms embargoes.

The Russian embassy in Sudan confirmed the incident and is currently in contact with local authorities to clarify the situation. Reports indicate that the crash site is situated in an area beset by conflict, complicating efforts to gather information.

"For its part, the embassy, in contact with the Sudanese authorities, is taking all necessary actions to clarify the circumstances of the incident. The situation is complicated by the fact that the crash zone is located in the embattled Darfur," Russian diplomats said.

Sudan is entrenched in a civil war that erupted in April 2023, pitting the Sudanese military against the RSF, which evolved from ethnic Arab militias in Darfur. The war has devastated the nation, displacing a quarter of the population, destroying the economy, and causing famine in several regions. As the conflict continues, concerns are rising over international arms deliveries and their implications for regional stability.

The Conflict Observatory has documented numerous flights involving Kyrgyz Ilyushin-76 aircraft in support of the RSF, with investigators highlighting at least 42 cargo flights to Amdjarass Airport between June 2023 and May 2024. Despite the UAE's claims that these flights are for humanitarian purposes, the evidence suggests that they are primarily supplying military resources to the RSF, a narrative supported by previous reports from the UN and major media outlets.

Additionally, recent eyewitness accounts indicate that unidentified cargo planes have been landing in Nyala, South Darfur, allegedly transporting supplies and evacuating injured RSF fighters, with one flight observed just four nights ago.

