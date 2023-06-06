Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sherlyn Chopra slammed by trolls for flaunting assets in shimmery bikini top - WATCH

    Another bold video of Sherlyn Chopra surfaced on Instagram, wherein the netizens and social media users got furious. Sherlyn Chopra is facing massive trolling because of this video of hers.

    Sherlyn Chopra slammed by trolls for flaunting assets in shimmery bikini top - WATCH
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 9:57 AM IST

    Besides her controversial statements, Sherlyn Chopra often grabs the headlines for her bold and daring fashion choices. She is seen and witnessed embracing her bold and sensual style, which sets the internet on fire.

    The model-turned-actress once again grabbed the eyeballs after she stepped out in the city wearing a risque and plunging neckline bikini top with a mystery man. She completed her outfit with black pants and a black leather jacket.

    Sherlyn styled her look with a glam makeup and bold red lips with her hair in loose waves. She rounded off the look with statement drop earrings and black boots. The videos of the actress went viral as soon as they surfaced on the internet. Check it out here.

    Another video shows her grooving to the Punjabi hit track, Obsessed by Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma in the same bold attire with an unnamed mystery man. Check out her smooth and sexy moves.

    Chopra made her acting debut in 2002 with the film Time Pass. She then appeared in movies like Dil Bole Hadippa! and Wajah Tum Ho. However, she got recognized for her bold and controversial roles in films like Red Swastik and Kamasutra 3D. These films showcased her readiness to push boundaries and explore sensuality on screen.

    In addition to her acting career, Sherlyn Chopra worked as a model and appeared on various magazine covers. She was the first Indian woman to pose nude for Playboy magazine in 2012. It created a lot of buzz and controversy in the country.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
