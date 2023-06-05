Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Environment Day 2023: Jackie Shroff opens up on creating 'environmental' awareness with his plant

    Jackie Shroff is a green warrior and encourages everyone to plant trees. He talks about the importance of nature conservation and hopes people take responsibility for a better future.

    World Environment Day 2023: Jackie Shroff opens up on creating 'environmental' awareness with his plant
    First Published Jun 5, 2023, 1:17 PM IST

    Jackie Shroff is a die-hard environmentalist. He is always spotted with a sapling in his hand. Even at events, he does not go without a sapling. He feels that it is the best gift and even in his interviews is seen encouraging people to plant more and more trees. He always stresses more emphasis on nature conservation and the importance of planting trees.

    On World Environment Day, the actor reminds people about their responsibility toward nature. He tells people to plant a sapling for a better future. For his kind act towards the environment, the actor is referred to as Captain Planet by social media users.

    He says, "Not everyone is like me, roaming with a plant like a mad guy." Jackie Shroff calls himself a mad guy for carrying a plant where ever he goes. Yet he does not feel ashamed but a proud human taking care of nature. His love for nature is ingrained and rooted in him since childhood. He reveals that it started subconsciously from kindergarten. During school, the students got asked to plant saplings. At that age, he also learned the importance of nature conservation. He believes it is every citizen's responsibility to plant trees. If not done now, then there is no future. The world will burn without trees.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Giving more insight on this point, he said, "It started subconsciously from kindergarten. At that age, you get asked by your teachers to plant saplings. When I grew up and went on set, I would see people roaming with umbrellas to protect themselves from the harsh sunlight. I saw that there were fewer trees around."

    Jackie Shroff in his interview with a leading entertainment tabloid stressing the importance of environmental conservation, has said, "There are some who work towards the cause. But I have seen the attitude of many who try to put the onus on others rather than taking responsibility. Everyone should work towards environmental conservation on their own. I hope that today's youth will speak up and work for the next generation."

    On the work front, Jackie will appear in Baap alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Sunny Deol.

