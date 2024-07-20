Shehnaaz Gill in New York: Actress strolls around Times Square in cute pyjamas at late night

Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill shared some pictures from her late-night walk through Times Square, New York. In one of the pictures, Shehnaaz is seen sitting on the box as she strikes a candid pose.

Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence following her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and made her Bollywood debut last year. While her acting and singing abilities are highly known, her admirers also know her as an enthusiastic wanderer. When the actress visits a new location, she posts photos and videos. Shehnaaz Gill recently travelled to the United States. To make the most of her time there, she has been hanging out around Times Square.

Shehnaaz posted a series of candid images from her late-night trek across Times Square in New York. What drew everyone's attention was that the actress was dressed in her pyjamas.

Also Read: Who is Meenakshi Dileep? Meet Malayalam actor Dileep's daughter who is now a doctor

She captioned the photographs, "Late night stroll at Times Square." No makeup and pyjamas. New York, I love your atmosphere!" The blue and pink checkered casual fit, along with pastel pink shoes, exudes a relaxing holiday mood. One of the photos shows Shehnaaz seated on the box in a natural position. In another, she was spotted lounging on the side of the road, her hair down and a phone in hand.

Shehnaaz's friends and admirers quickly applauded her when she posted the images on her social media account. A fan noted, “She is giving a K drama vibe for sure,” while another stated, “Cutie!!! Let’s Meet while you’re here.” Aly Goni also commented on Shehnaaz’s Times square dump saying “American accent chahiye hum ko wapas aake. (We want you to come back with an American accent.)”

Also Read: 'Lovely, kind, fun person...', Kate Hudson describes her past relationship with Nick Jonas

On the work front

Shehnaaz started her career in the Punjabi entertainment business. Her performances in films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka received significant recognition. She debuted Hindi in 2023 with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

She last appeared in Thank You For Coming, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. It debuted at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. Aside from acting, she is developing herself as a singer. She sang Dil Kya Irada Tera from the Disney+Hotstar film Patna Shuklla and the iconic song Dhup Lagdi, which stars her and Sunny Singh.

Latest Videos