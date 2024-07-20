Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    breaking news image
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shehnaaz Gill in New York: Actress strolls around Times Square in cute pyjamas at late night

    Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill shared some pictures from her late-night walk through Times Square, New York. In one of the pictures, Shehnaaz is seen sitting on the box as she strikes a candid pose.

    Shehnaaz Gill in New York: Actress strolls around Times Square in cute pyjamas at late night RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 2:19 PM IST

    Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence following her appearance on Bigg Boss 13 and made her Bollywood debut last year. While her acting and singing abilities are highly known, her admirers also know her as an enthusiastic wanderer. When the actress visits a new location, she posts photos and videos. Shehnaaz Gill recently travelled to the United States. To make the most of her time there, she has been hanging out around Times Square.

    Shehnaaz posted a series of candid images from her late-night trek across Times Square in New York. What drew everyone's attention was that the actress was dressed in her pyjamas.

    Also Read: Who is Meenakshi Dileep? Meet Malayalam actor Dileep's daughter who is now a doctor

    She captioned the photographs, "Late night stroll at Times Square." No makeup and pyjamas. New York, I love your atmosphere!" The blue and pink checkered casual fit, along with pastel pink shoes, exudes a relaxing holiday mood. One of the photos shows Shehnaaz seated on the box in a natural position. In another, she was spotted lounging on the side of the road, her hair down and a phone in hand.

    Shehnaaz's friends and admirers quickly applauded her when she posted the images on her social media account. A fan noted, “She is giving a K drama vibe for sure,” while another stated, “Cutie!!! Let’s Meet while you’re here.” Aly Goni also commented on Shehnaaz’s Times square dump saying “American accent chahiye hum ko wapas aake. (We want you to come back with an American accent.)”

    Also Read: 'Lovely, kind, fun person...', Kate Hudson describes her past relationship with Nick Jonas

    On the work front
    Shehnaaz started her career in the Punjabi entertainment business. Her performances in films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka received significant recognition. She debuted Hindi in 2023 with the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde.

    She last appeared in Thank You For Coming, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. It debuted at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023. Aside from acting, she is developing herself as a singer. She sang Dil Kya Irada Tera from the Disney+Hotstar film Patna Shuklla and the iconic song Dhup Lagdi, which stars her and Sunny Singh.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2024, 2:19 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING Video: Sonu Sood faces intense backlash for defending vendor accused of spitting in food [WATCH] ATG

    SHOCKING Video: Sonu Sood faces intense backlash for defending vendor accused of spitting in food [WATCH]

    Who is Meenakshi Dileep? Meet malayalam actor Dileep's daughter who is now a doctor anr

    Who is Meenakshi Dileep? Meet Malayalam actor Dileep's daughter who is now a doctor

    Lovely kind, fun person...', Kate Hudson describes her past relationship with Nick Jonas ATG

    'Lovely, kind, fun person...', Kate Hudson describes her past relationship with Nick Jonas

    Thank you for saying yes...', Nick Jonas shares UNSEEN photo of Priyanka Chopra on 6th proposal anniversary ATG

    'Thank you for saying yes...', Nick Jonas shares UNSEEN photo of Priyanka Chopra on 6th proposal anniversary

    Bigg Boss 18: Will Salman Khan host THIS year? Know when it is starting and more RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Will Salman Khan host THIS year? Know when it is starting and more

    Recent Stories

    Union Budget 2024 Did you know it was not always presented at 11 am? here is why the time was changed gcw

    Budget 2024: Did you know it was not always presented at 11 am? Here’s why the time was changed

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam anr

    NEET-UG 2024: NTA declares centre-wise results for medical entrance exam; Check details

    Hardik Pandya to Azaharuddin: 7 cricketers who are unlucky in love RBA

    Hardik Pandya to Azaharuddin: 7 cricketers who are unlucky in love

    Kerala: Bodies of 2 missing cops found in Palakkad's Attappady anr

    Kerala: Bodies of 2 missing cops found in Palakkad's Attappady

    Realme 12 Pro+ to Motorola Edge 40: Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2024 gcw

    Realme 12 Pro+ to Motorola Edge 40: Top smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in July 2024

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon