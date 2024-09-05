Nani's ‘HIT 3’ teaser: A sneak peek into the gripping world of crime

The highly anticipated teaser for Nani's HIT 3 is out now, showcasing the actor in a powerful role as Arjun Sarkar, a formidable police officer. The teaser hints at an intense crime thriller.

Natural Star Nani, riding high on the success of his recent film, has shifted his focus to his upcoming projects. Among them are a film with Dasara director Srikanth Odela and the much-awaited HIT 3. While there have been talks about a movie with director Sujeeth, Nani has decided to prioritize the completion of HIT 3 first.

The recently released teaser for HIT 3 has taken the internet by storm. Nani steps into the shoes of Arjun Sarkar, a powerful police officer. The teaser effectively establishes the sheer intensity and power that Nani brings to the character. The film, titled HIT: The Third Case, promises to be a gripping addition to the franchise.

Sailesh Kolanu, who helmed the first two installments of the HIT franchise, returns as the director for HIT 3. The teaser opens with a captivating scene of Nani driving a Bolero police car through the snowy landscapes of Manali. An alert is issued to another officer, warning that 'your officer is in danger.' To this, the officer confidently retorts, 'He is the danger,' highlighting Nani's formidable reputation.

Nani, seen stylishly smoking a cigarette, exudes an aura of power and intensity. HIT 3, like its predecessors, is a crime thriller. The teaser cleverly establishes the protagonist's dangerous nature, leaving the audience to wonder about the ruthlessness of the antagonist. The film is slated for a grand release on May 1, 2025, and features music by Mickey J Meyer.

