    Who is Meenakshi Dileep? Meet Malayalam actor Dileep's daughter who is now a doctor

    Malayalam actor Dileep's daughter Meenakshi has become a doctor, and he shared a proud moment with her on social media. Meenakshi keeps a low profile but is sometimes seen at events with her family. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 20, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

    Malayalam actor Dileep took to social media to share a heartfelt moment with his followers, announcing that his daughter Meenakshi, whom he shares with his former wife Manju Warrier, a celebrated actress, has completed her medical degree, earning her the title of Doctor. The proud father shared a photo of himself with Meenakshi on July 19, beaming with joy and pride.

    Dileep took to social media and dropped the picture of his daughter with a caption that read, " Thank God. A dream has come true. My daughter Meenakshi has become a doctor. Love and respect to her."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dileep (@dileepactor)

    Meenakshi, the daughter of actor Dileep, has been pursuing her higher education in Chennai, maintaining a low profile despite her celebrity heritage. Although she prefers to keep a distance from the limelight, she is occasionally spotted at events alongside her family members, including her father, stepmother Kavya Madhavan, and stepsister Mahalakshmi. Meenakshi also has a presence on social media, where she shares snippets of her personal life, offering a glimpse into her world beyond her famous family ties.

    Actor Dileep is gearing up for his next release, 'Bha Bha Ba', a film helmed by debutant director Dhananjay Shankar. The movie's first-look poster has generated significant buzz and curiosity among film enthusiasts, building anticipation for the upcoming release.

