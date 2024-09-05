Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SHOCKING: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Devara Part 1' duration to be THIS long!

    'Devara Part 1' stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in key parts.

    'Devara Part 1', starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, has been making waves since its announcement. Fans are becoming more excited with each new news from the flick. At the same time, a fresh update from the film is making its rounds on social media. 

    How long will be the film?

    'Devara Part 1' is said to last three hours and ten minutes. The creators intend to keep the audience glued to their seats for a longer period. The picture is already scheduled to be released in two parts, and a single portion of this length is unusual in the industry. The makers have yet to issue an official confirmation, and more information on the film's ultimate runtime is expected.

    According to a source, Janhvi recorded the song 'Daavudi' after she was released from the hospital due to food poisoning. "Janhvi Kapoor shot the song 'Daavudi' just three days after being released from the hospital. Her passion and dedication are evident throughout the song, as fans and audiences celebrate her transition into a mass heroine for her first major commercial pan-India film," a source added.

    About 'Devara Part 1'

    The film stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko in key parts. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts produced the film, which was directed by Koratala Siva. Rathnavelu is the film's cinematographer, Sabu Cyril is the production designer, and Sreekar Prasad is the editor. Devara will be released in many languages on September 27, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The action drama promises to be an exciting experience for viewers.

